Morelos Imposes Fines Up to 35,211 Pesos for Pensions

Retaining bank cards, hijacking welfare deposits, or locking elderly citizens out of their financial independence now carries severe financial consequences in Morelos, where authorities have implemented strict penalties reaching up to 35,211 pesos Diario de Morelos. The enforcement follows the approval and publication of Decreto 1183 in the official newspaper Tierra y Libertad, which formally reformed the Ley de Desarrollo, Protección e Integración de las Personas Adultas Mayores in the state.

Financial Sanctions and the Definition of Economic Abuse

Under the updated legislation, any action by relatives or third parties that retains, denies, conditions, or controls access to bank cards, NIP codes, or cash without the express authorization of the senior citizen is officially classified as economic abuse. Article 45 of the reformed law targets coactive financial behavior—such as holding, guarding, or disposing of a beneficiary’s money—while Article 46 scales the financial punishment from 60 up to 300 times the Unidad de Medida y Actualización (UMA). This translates to administrative fines ranging from a starting floor of 7,038 pesos up to a maximum of 35,211 pesos El Sol de México.

These administrative penalties operate independently of any legal actions pursued by ministerial authorities. The legislation explicitly preserves the possibility of concurrent criminal investigations for individuals who commit offenses related to the abuse, exploitation, or mistreatment of elderly residents.

Institutional Coordination and Beneficiary Rights

The legislative update reinforces the constitutional right of older adults to receive the universal non-contributory pension, ensuring that accepting federal funds does not restrict beneficiaries from simultaneously collecting other municipal, state, or federal social support programs.

Photo: Diario de Morelos

Additionally, the decree expands the official responsibilities of the Secretaría de Bienestar de Morelos. The agency is now tasked with coordinating the delivery of federal financial support and training the elderly population in the use of banking and digital financial technologies.