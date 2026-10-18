What Restaurants Are Missing in Haninge? Residents Share Their Views

“Vi behöver inte mer hamburgerställen eller snabbmat i haninge. Starta husman istället!!” writes a reader in local Facebook groups and comment fields analyzed by the local newspaper Mitt i, capturing a sharp division among residents regarding the municipality’s changing culinary landscape.

The debate comes as fast-food giants expand their footprint in the region. At the end of September, KFC opened its doors in Port 73, while hamburger chain Burger King is scheduled to open in Haninge centrum in December, according to reporting by Mitt i. The openings have prompted varied responses from locals, ranging from welcoming new dining options to demanding a greater variety of traditional home-style cooking and sit-down establishments.

The Bottom Line

Rapid Chain Expansion: Fast-food investments are accelerating in Haninge, anchored by the late-September KFC launch at Port 73 and an upcoming December Burger King opening in Haninge centrum.

Fast-food investments are accelerating in Haninge, anchored by the late-September KFC launch at Port 73 and an upcoming December Burger King opening in Haninge centrum. Community Polarization: Public reactions tracked by Mitt i highlight a clear split between residents welcoming commercial brands and those demanding independent, sit-down restaurants.

Public reactions tracked by Mitt i highlight a clear split between residents welcoming commercial brands and those demanding independent, sit-down restaurants. Culinary Gaps Identified: Lunch-rush interviews conducted by Mitt i near Ica Maxi reveal unmet local demand for specific formats, including Italian trattorias, smash burgers, Mexican cuisine, wood-fired pizza, and affordable charcoal grills.

Resident Demand and the Lunch-Rush Survey

To gauge what types of dining are missing, Mitt i went out during the lunch rush at Ica Maxi to interview local residents. Sonja Holewa voiced a desire for independent dining rather than corporate chains.

“En italiensk trattoria. Alltså inte snabbmatskedjorna – det tycker jag det finns tillräckligt,” Sonja Holewa told Mitt i.

Meanwhile, in Tungelsta, options are set to expand further with the upcoming opening of the new restaurant Tungelsta Orangeri. Reflecting on local choices, Mikael Holewa noted that the area already features an inn, a pizzeria, and the new orangery. He added that while they mostly eat home-cooked meals—which he views as superior to restaurant fare—eating out offers the convenience of skipping the dishes.

Other residents expressed broader appetites. Micke Sfaxi from Jordbro, who orders food from local restaurants two to three times a month, told Mitt i that he loves food and feels the municipality lacks several specific concepts. Sfaxi pointed to smash burgers, Mexican food, wood-fired pizza, and an affordable, quality charcoal grill as notable gaps in the current market.

Establishment / Concept Location Timeline / Status KFC Port 73 Opened late September Burger King Haninge centrum Opening December Tungelsta Orangeri Tungelsta Opening soon

Consumer Satisfaction and Differing Neighborhood Views

Perceptions of the local restaurant scene vary. Fatiha Neggaz, a resident of Brandbergen, and her children Arinas and Jonas visited the newly opened KFC and expressed satisfaction with the current options available in Haninge.

Photo: europesays.com

“Jag är ganska nöjd som det är,” Fatiha Neggaz told Mitt i regarding the municipal food supply.

That sentiment contrasts with the views of residents like Sfaxi and Sonja Holewa, who look outside the municipality or wait for independent restaurateurs to fill the void left by commercial chains. While major players like KFC establish presences in retail hubs like Port 73, and Burger King prepares for its December launch, the ongoing dialogue in local forums demonstrates that consumer demand in Haninge remains fragmented between convenience-driven fast food and calls for authentic, sit-down culinary variety.