Korean Food Giants Expand Health and Low-Calorie Product Portfolios

As South Korean food manufacturers race to capture shifting consumer habits away from traditional carbohydrates, major domestic brands are accelerating the deployment of small-portion and protein-dense product lines. Companies including CJ CheilJedang (KRX: 097950) and Daesang (KRX: 001680) are expanding low-calorie and fortified offerings to meet rising demand for weight management solutions.

Strategic Shifts in Prepared Meals and Sauces

CJ CheilJedang is scaling up its production of mini-portion instant rice lines, such as Hetbak Mini, to address a structural contraction in staple grain consumption.

Daesang reported a 370% year-over-year surge in sales for its Cheong정원 low-sugar sauces through the first nine months of the year, alongside the introduction of its high-protein, high-fiber Kongdamtbaek Myeon Plus.

Pulmuone and Maeil Dairies (KOSDAQ: 267980) are leveraging plant-based alternatives and segmented protein portfolios, with Pulmuone offering a 25-calorie slim noodle option and Maeil Dairies focusing on low-sugar soy milks.

Expanding Small-Portion and High-Protein Inventories

Major food producers in South Korea are actively recalibrating their production lines to pivot away from bulk staples toward functional, portion-controlled alternatives. According to market data from mid-October 2026, CJ CheilJedang is expanding its manufacturing output for smaller instant-rice formats. This adjustment directly addresses declining per capita consumption of traditional white rice as consumers prioritize dietary density and smaller serving sizes.

Parallel to portion reduction, companies are aggressively marketing nutrient-dense formulations. Daesang introduced its Kongdamtbaek Myeon Plus last month, a noodle alternative fortified with both protein and dietary fiber. The firm’s health-focused product strategy is yielding measurable top-line results, highlighted by the 370% surge in low-sugar sauce sales between January and September.

Diversifying Plant-Based and Low-Calorie Alternatives

Competitors are utilizing distinct product formulations to capture adjacent consumer demographics. Pulmuone rolled out its domestic-soybean slim-fit noodles in June, providing a 25-calorie meal alternative. The company’s sustainability and plant-based brand, Earth Diet, is slated to incorporate additional meal-type products featuring whole grains, proteins, and vegetables.

Meanwhile, Maeil Dairies is expanding its footprint in functional beverages. The dairy producer has broadened its product segments to span whey, animal-plant protein blends, and pure plant-based proteins.

Company Name Ticker Exchange Recent Strategic Product Focus CJ CheilJedang 097950 KOSPI Mini-portion instant rice and health-wellness lines Daesang 001680 KOSPI Protein/fiber noodles and low-sugar sauces Maeil Dairies 267980 KOSDAQ Low-sugar soy milk and segmented protein portfolios

Assessing Structural Impact on Domestic Portfolios

As of mid-October 2026, shares of CJ CheilJedang traded up 1.47% at 185,900 won on the KOSPI, while Daesang gained 1.07% to close at 17,880 won. On the KOSDAQ, Maeil Dairies advanced 1.02% to 34,800 won, reflecting cautious optimism as investors evaluate the execution of these health-centric portfolios.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.