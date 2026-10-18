As Israel heads into an unpredictable October 27 election, diplomatic ties with European nations face deep strain. While European governments and public opinion pull away through arms restrictions and diplomatic isolation, voters inside Israel remain largely focused on regional security threats rather than international diplomatic fallout.

Diplomatic Friction and European Arms Restrictions

Decades of institutional friendship between Europe and Israel have deteriorated into open diplomatic conflict. Longstanding cultural and security connections—including international football fixtures, participation in Eurovision, and shared intelligence networks—have turned into ideological battlegrounds.

Several European capitals have moved beyond verbal condemnation to concrete economic and military restrictions.

Norway and Denmark have blocked Israel’s INS Drakon submarine from conducting trials in their territorial waters even while the vessel sailed under a German flag, forcing thousands of miles of detours and months of delay. France has similarly restricted certain defense components destined for the German shipyards that construct Israel’s Saar-6 corvettes and active submarines.

European authorities have entered a metaphorical arena and turned their arms inward, focusing solely on Israel as the target at the center. In a circular firing squad, restrictions that travel through the common pipeline of components and technology risk hitting an ally, since Europe depends on the same line it is starting to cut.

German shipyards have manufactured every single one of Israel’s four Saar-6 corvettes as well as its six operational submarines, and France has participated by withholding specific military hardware needed by those German facilities. Political incentives help explain these choices, as Israel is a fault line in the French presidential cycle, and approximately 10 percent of the French population are Muslims. France’s government formally recognized a Palestinian state, and Denmark’s fragile governing coalition has taken heat for defense ties with Jerusalem, where approximately 5 percent of Denmark’s population is Muslim.

The Circular Firing Squad in Western Defense

Strategic analysts argue that Europe’s concerted effort to isolate Israel is simultaneously undercutting the continent’s own defensive readiness against mounting threats from Russia and Iran. Because European shipyards, missile defense programs, and armored units share common components and technology pipelines with the Israeli military, export restrictions risk damaging mutual security. Former Joint Chiefs of Staff Director of Intelligence (J2) Paul Becker—who is also a member of the Jewish Institute for National Security of America’s (JINSA) Board of Advisors and a participant in its Generals and Admirals Program—serves alongside senior JINSA policy analyst Yoni Tobin.

Undermining a nation actively engaged in combat against Hamas, Hezbollah, and the wider Iranian network is tantamount to undermining the very country fighting Europe’s battle, seeing as the Iranian menace fails to halt conveniently at Israeli borders. During October 2025, MI5 Director General Ken McCallum revealed publicly that his agency had monitored upwards of 20 high-risk, Iranian-linked plots within a single twelve-month period, pointing to assassination attempts that were successfully stopped in Spain and the Netherlands.

Photo: Algemeiner.com

Russia is also currently waging a shadow war inside Europe that extends far beyond the physical invasion of Ukraine. Based on the European Commission evaluation of the 2025 Europol document, jihadist terrorism stayed the most destructive threat inside the European Union throughout 2024, accompanied by intense anxiety regarding the recruitment and radicalization of very young people. Anyone laboring under the misapprehension that the challenge posed by Iran is simply a remote Middle Eastern dispute is deliberately disregarding the stark warnings issued by their own intelligence services.

Public opinion surveys across Europe reveal a sharp downward trend in support for Israel. According to Pew Research Center survey data, the proportion of the public expressing an unfavorable view of Israel climbed between the spring of 2025 and the spring of the current year, moving from 61 to 69 percent in the UK, from 66 to 75 percent in Italy, and from 64 to 73 percent in Germany.

Domestic Priorities Dominate the October 27 Election

Despite mounting international isolation, arrest warrants from the International Criminal Court, and protests, Israel’s diplomatic friction with Europe is barely discussed in the current election campaign. Analysts note that the 7 October attack fundamentally shaped public sentiment, leading most voters to view foreign criticism as either antiSemitic or ignorant. As Yossi Mekelberg, a Middle East analyst at Chatham House, observed regarding the election heading toward October 27, scarred relations between Europe and Israel may never fully repair.

European dockworkers demand halt to arms shipments to Israel

Israel’s relationships with European nations continue to deteriorate amid mounting condemnation, though the upcoming election is unlikely to produce meaningful change for Palestinians.

Europe and Israel are bound to be friends and allies. Photo: www.israelhayom.com Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission president

That April 23, 2023 declaration made while marking Israel’s 75th anniversary stands in stark contrast to current political realities. That friendship reached beyond diplomacy, as Israel played international football in Europe, competed in Eurovision, and shared intelligence with European governments. Given how profoundly the October 7 assault molded Israeli public sentiment—causing citizens to perceive any international rebuke as born of either bias or ignorance—the broader diplomatic friction with Europe remains merely a peripheral matter while voters prioritize domestic issues.