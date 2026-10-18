LeBron James Commutes to Philadelphia by Helicopter to Avoid Traffic

LeBron James will live in New York and commute by helicopter to practice for the Philadelphia 76ers ahead of his 24th season in the NBA, sparking debate over his environmental footprint and a league investigation into his corporate partnerships, ARA reported.

A Daily Commute Across State Lines

The 41-year-old’s new arrangement will see him traveling a daily distance equivalent to going from Barcelona to Lérida. James will rely on a helicopter provided by Fanatics, a corporate partner to which he has access through an existing business agreement, according to a spokesperson for the player. While some observers view the transit method as a practical solution to avoid notoriously heavy East Coast traffic, the commute has drawn swift criticism from fans concerned about its daily carbon emissions. Other critics have pointed to the aviation risks, recalling the fatal helicopter crash that claimed the life of Kobe Bryant.

The arrangement has also drawn scrutiny from league officials. Journalist Pablo Torre reported that the NBA is actively investigating the commercial relationship between James and Fanatics to determine if it violates any of the competition’s ethical codes. The inquiry comes as James prepares to take the floor for his 24th professional season on Tuesday, having accepted a massive pay cut to join a new team.

Chasing a Fifth Ring in Philadelphia

James signed with the Philadelphia 76ers after drastically reducing his salary. He drops from a 52.6 million dollar salary with the Lakers down to 3.8 million dollars with Philadelphia, positioning himself alongside roster mainstays like Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Jaylen Brown.

“El lujo que me da mi manera de jugar es que puedo hacer cualquier cosa, literalmente cualquier cosa”, dice James.

The player explained that his move was driven by championship aspirations. He noted that staying in Los Angeles did not align with his timeline for competing at the highest level.

“No he dejado a mi familia en Los Ángeles para caer eliminado en la segunda ronda de los play-off. Para ser grandes, debemos estar encantados de hacer cosas que nos hagan estar incómodos. Esta es la manera de que las cosas vayan más rápidamente. Si las hacemos, seremos un gran equipo. Si no las hacemos, se dirá que éramos un gran equipo y que perdimos en la segunda ronda. No quiero perder en la segunda ronda”, explica James.

James revealed that his decision was narrowed down through a deliberate selection process involving his agent and conversations within the franchise.

“Mi agente tenía una lista de cinco equipos que me interesaban. Lo vi en su podcast y vi la pizarra. Lo quiero muchísimo. Tenía una pizarra con todos los nombres posibles. Además, tengo una relación realmente muy buena con Tyrese Maxey. Hablamos mucho y le pregunté muchas cosas, no solo sobre cómo ve el rumbo de su carrera, cómo ve la franquicia aquí y hasta qué punto cree en ella, sino también sobre si creía que podía encajar aquí”, asegura el cuatro veces campeón de la NBA, que tiene 41 años.

Catalan Presence Across the League

As the NBA season tips off on Tuesday with the New York Knicks, and the San Antonio Spurs as main favorites, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Philadelphia 76ers, the Miami Heat, the Boston Celtics, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Minnesota Timberwolves also feel they have options, while Catalan professionals continue to hold notable roles across North American basketball.

The Brooklyn Nets, led by Jordi Fernández, remain anchored in a rebuilding phase featuring young talent such as Michael Porter, Julius Randle, and Egor Dëmin. Fernández recently signed a multi-year contract extension following a season where the Nets operated as the youngest team in the league.

“El reto es mejorar y ser más competitivos. Hemos dado pasos adelante en verano, pero ahora nos toca demostrarlo en la pista. El año pasado fuimos el equipo más joven de la NBA y este año volveremos a apostar por el talento joven. Queremos competir al máximo nivel durante muchos años”, dice el técnico, que hace unos meses firmó una renovación multianual. “Continúo muy pendiente del baloncesto catalán. Mi sueño era formar parte de la selección catalana, pero por un tema de fechas no pudo ser”, reconoce Fernández.

Name Role Organization LeBron James Player Philadelphia 76ers Jordi Fernández Coach Brooklyn Nets Adrià Arbués Basketball data scientist Boston Celtics Sergi Oliva Strategy and development advisor Atlanta Hawks

Additional Catalan influence in the league includes Adrià Arbués, who serves as a basketball data scientist for the Boston Celtics, and Sergi Oliva, who works as a strategy and development advisor for the Atlanta Hawks.