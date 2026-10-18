Metropolitan Police Drop Investigation Into Sarah Helm Over Palestine Action Post

British police have decided against investigating Sarah Helm over a social media post supporting Palestine Action.

Metropolitan Police Drop Inquiry Into Sarah Helm’s X Post

Officers in the United Kingdom ruled out a criminal investigation into a social media message posted by Sarah Helm. The author and journalist, who is married to national security adviser Jonathan Powell, published a post on X that appeared to endorse the direct action group Palestine Action.

The Metropolitan Police initially stated that the remarks were undergoing an initial review to determine if further action was necessary. By Saturday, specialist officers concluded their review.

On Thursday 15 October, we were made aware of a post on X relating to Palestine Action. The post was assessed by specialist officers and it was determined that it did not meet the criminal threshold. No further police action will be taken. Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Metropolitan Police

It is understood that investigators found insufficient evidence that the message was capable of encouraging support for a proscribed organization. Helm wrote on X on Thursday, God help us authors who support Palestine and Palestine Action.

Publisher Clash With Sally Rooney Sparked Online Discussion

Helm’s online comment was a direct response to an unfolding controversy involving acclaimed Irish author Sally Rooney. Publisher Faber announced it could no longer supply Rooney’s books in the United Kingdom because the writer intended to use her royalties to support Palestine Action.

🇬🇧🚨 London's Metropolitan Police are reviewing a social media post by author Sarah Helm, wife of UK National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell, after she posted on X backing author Sally Rooney and proscribed group Palestine Action. Expressing support for the banned organization… — https://x.com/ConflictRadarME/status/2111478858721476892

Faber stated that current UK legislation prevented the company from passing earnings to Rooney, calling the situation unconscionable. The publisher clarified that it remains the proud publisher of her work and will continue to sell her books in other international territories.

In a clip shared online by Helm, broadcaster Mr Boulton remarked that Rooney held a very strong pro-Palestine, anti-Israel, and anti-Jewish stance. Helm reposted the clip alongside her own commentary, noting that other authors might find their books swept off shelves next.

Political Fallout and Campaign Against Antisemitism Demands

The Campaign Against Antisemitism described Helm’s post as gobsmacking and insisted that clearly, the police need to investigate and Ms Helm must face the full force of the law.

Photo: newscord.org

Downing Street moved swiftly to distance itself from the controversy. A government spokesperson stated that Helm’s individual views did not represent the government in any capacity.

Green Party leader Zack Polanski defended Sarah Helm by arguing she should be commended for her bravery while urging the government to immediately lift its ban on the activist group.

Legal Framework Surrounding Palestine Action Proscription

The police scrutiny follows the ban on Palestine Action in the United Kingdom. The government proscribed the direct action group as a terrorist organization following a July 2025 vote by lawmakers.

Photo: The Guardian

Membership or support for the organization is treated as a serious criminal offense punishable by up to 14 years in prison. According to Amnesty International, authorities have arrested more than 3,500 people in the UK for allegedly supporting the group since the ban took effect, largely for holding placards.

Although the Court of Appeal ruled in June that the government’s proscription of the group was lawful, the broader legal battle continues. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a legal challenge against the ban next month, leaving the controversial status of the group subject to further judicial review.