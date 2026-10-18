Home » Economy » Elon Musk says only AI can solve the US debt crisis

The Bottom Line

Federal debt has officially surpassed 40萬億美元關口, driven by persistent structural deficits and climbing interest obligations.

Elon Musk admitted that internal government cost-cutting efforts fell short due to institutional resistance from the White House, Congress, and the judiciary.

The Limits of Internal Bureaucratic Cuts

According to reporting by hk.on.cc, the U.S. national debt's climb past 40萬億美元關口 exposed the severe limitations of tackling federal liabilities through traditional administrative budget trimming.

Further details from Hong Kong Wen Wei Po highlighted Musk’s reflections during an appearance on the upcoming podcast The Builders, hosted by Walter Isaacson. Musk stated plainly that fiscal deficits cannot be resolved solely through expenditure reduction. The only way to solve the national debt problem is AI and robotics, Musk remarked in the upcoming episode, adding that sweeping spending cuts inevitably alienate political constituencies.

Musk noted that President Donald Trump ultimately preferred to avoid the severe political backlash generated by aggressive program terminations. This dynamic left federal cost-cutting initiatives constrained well below the scale required to alter the national debt trajectory. Consequently, the Congressional Budget Office projects the federal deficit to register at 1.9萬億美元 for fiscal year 2026, expanding to 3.1萬億美元 by 2036.

Technological Productivity as a Fiscal Exit Strategy

With traditional legislative austerity stalling, economic strategists are increasingly pivoting toward automated productivity gains to manage ballooning sovereign liabilities. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent previously outlined a parallel thesis, suggesting that maintaining a sustained 3% annual GDP growth rate could allow the economy to outgrow its debt burden.

Photo: CMoney

This growth-oriented framework relies on artificial intelligence to expand corporate margins and taxable revenue bases. Research cited from Anthropic’s economic scenarios indicates that under aggressive adoption models where AI automates broad swaths of knowledge work, U.S. GDP could scale toward 44.4萬億美元 by 2030.

Metric / Projections Baseline Outlook AI-Driven Growth Scenario Projected U.S. GDP (2030) Standard Trajectory 44.4萬億美元 Projected Fiscal Deficit (2036) 3.1萬億美元 Dependent on tax capture efficiency

However, analysts caution that raw economic expansion does not automatically eliminate government shortfalls. If capital concentration increases while labor income shares contract under automated workflows, government tax receipts may fail to scale proportionally with corporate profits.

Capital Allocation and Market Pressures

The broader macroeconomic environment continues to grapple with high interest burdens and shifting capital flows.

Photo: 香港文匯報

Market strategists point out that rising Treasury yields and heavy corporate bond issuance for data center infrastructure create competing demands for capital. As artificial intelligence developers pour billions into chips, energy grids, and server architecture, the resulting debt issuance across both public and private sectors underscores the tension between technological capital expenditure and sovereign fiscal health.

Musk similarly reflected on his time inside the executive branch, noting that he remained in Washington longer than initially intended rather than focusing on core engineering execution at his private enterprises. Whether future administrations will successfully integrate automation into governance models to offset systemic liabilities remains an open question for policymakers and capital markets alike.