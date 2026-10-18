Apple Hires Former Meta Lawyer Scott Tucker to Lead Global Litigation

Apple has hired former Meta lawyer Scott Tucker to serve as its vice president of global litigation and financial services, macrumors.com reported. The newly created role tasks Tucker with overseeing commercial lawsuits, patent disputes, and legal matters tied to the company’s financial products.

Jennifer Newstead Reorganizes Apple Legal and Government Affairs

The appointment marks a reunion for Tucker and Apple General Counsel Jennifer Newstead. Newstead joined Apple earlier in the year following a six-year tenure as Meta’s top lawyer, replacing longtime executive Kate Adams. Bloomberg reported that Tucker spent nearly six years at Meta as deputy general counsel for global litigation before taking the new post at Apple, bringing with him prior experience from a senior legal role at Morgan Stanley.

The hire is part of a broader leadership overhaul orchestrated by Newstead. Alongside the retirements of Kate Adams and Lisa Jackson, Apple combined its legal and government affairs operations under Newstead’s unified command. Executive Tim Cook, now serving as Apple’s executive chairman, remains directly involved in overseeing government relations, while former American Airlines executive Nate Gatten stepped in as vice president of government affairs.

Internal reporting indicates that Heather Grenier, who previously oversaw commercial and competition litigation for Apple, will now report directly to Tucker. Grenier retains her seat on Newstead’s core legal leadership team. Meanwhile, longtime legal executive Kyle Andeer has seen his portfolio expanded to handle international legal matters alongside online child safety, cybersecurity, and law enforcement functions, according to 9to5mac.com.

Antitrust Pressures and Ongoing Court Battles

The legal restructuring comes as Apple faces mounting scrutiny across multiple fronts. Some executives within the company concluded that Apple needed stronger litigation outcomes, particularly regarding high-stakes App Store disputes. The protracted legal battle with Epic Games has already forced fundamental changes to Apple’s developer rules, specifically regarding external payment links and commission structures.

Beyond developer ecosystem litigation, the company continues to defend against a major antitrust lawsuit brought by the U.S. government, alongside various consumer privacy cases. On the financial settlement front, Apple recently agreed to a $250 million payout to resolve claims regarding delayed Siri features. That agreement awaits a final court approval hearing scheduled for February 2027.