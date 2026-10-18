Apple Updates App Store Rules to Target AI “Nudification” and Bait-and-Switch Apps

Apple Updates App Store Rules to Target AI Nudification and Deceptive Apps

Apple has updated its App Review Guidelines to crack down on user-generated content violations, specifically targeting AI-powered “nudify” applications and deceptive bait-and-switch submissions. The policy changes, detailed by outlets including 9to5Mac, arrive as the platform handles an influx of over 1,000 app submissions per hour, testing the limits of its digital moderation systems.

The App Store represents a massive financial engine for Apple. Apple’s cut from App Store purchases in 2024 was estimated at $10 billion. That revenue stream places the marketplace’s economic output on par with major corporate entities like Campbell’s. Yet maintaining this walled garden has grown increasingly complex amid a surge of low-quality or harmful utilities.

New Guardrails for User-Generated Content Under Section 1.2

Under the revised Section 1.2 of the App Review Guidelines, Apple addresses the specific challenges presented by applications that allow users to generate or upload media. The updated terms state that apps enabling users to create, upload, or contribute content must implement appropriate filters or face penalties under the Developer Code of Conduct. Developers hosting user-generated content are now required to block abusive accounts, filter nonconsensual intimate imagery, and provide users with reporting mechanisms for offensive content.

This policy evolution follows a series of high-profile controversies throughout the year. In January, the Tech Transparency Project identified 47 AI-powered nudify apps on the App Store. A follow-up investigation in April revealed that App Store search suggestions and advertisements were also directing users toward similar software. Additional pressure mounted in July when San Francisco officials ordered Apple to remove eight applications capable of generating nonconsensual intimate imagery, while separate investigations uncovered apps disguising gambling platforms as innocent utilities to evade review.

Bait-and-Switch Tactics and Strict Penalties in Section 2.5.19

To combat developers who misrepresent their software during the submission process, Apple introduced Section 2.5.19. This new rule targets hidden, dormant, or undocumented features that only activate after approval, explicitly calling out nudification capabilities.

Photo: engadget.com

Apple’s guidelines state that developers should not include any hidden, dormant, or undocumented features in their app, and that app functionality should be clear to end users and App Review. Attempting to hide undocumented features in an app binary, such as through code obfuscation or other methods, is grounds for removal of the app from the App Store and termination of the developer account.

While prohibitions against hidden functionality existed in older guidelines, highlighting these specific consequences emphasizes that Apple’s review teams have faced a mounting volume of deceptive submissions. Developers caught utilizing code obfuscation to hide unauthorized features risk the immediate termination of their developer accounts alongside app removal.

Surging App Submissions and the Vibe Coding Dilemma

The timing of these rule changes coincides with a sharp rise in developer activity. Sensor Tower data reported by the Information indicates that new app submissions, which remained flat for years, began climbing in 2025 and jumped 86% in the first quarter of this year. Tim Cook noted in June that developers are building more applications than ever.

Photo: 9to5mac.com

This rapid increase has complicated moderation efforts. Earlier this year, Apple moved to block certain AI coding tools, drawing criticism for inconsistent enforcement. Analysts suggest that as generative AI lowers the barrier to software creation, enforcing traditional app store rules will become increasingly difficult. Whether stricter guidelines can stem the tide of policy-evading applications without alienating legitimate developers remains an open question as the platform navigates its most contentious moderation era.