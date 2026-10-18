2026 Dairy Nutrition Workshop Set for November in State College

Between 400 and 600 dairy nutritionists, consultants, researchers, and feed-industry professionals will converge on State College this November for the 26th annual Dairy Nutrition Workshop. Scheduled for November 18–19 at the Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center, the gathering tackles emerging research and its practical application on dairy farms.

Targeting Protein Costs and Nitrogen Efficiency

Protein stands as one of the most expensive components of dairy diets. That economic reality makes nitrogen-use efficiency vital for both farm ledgers and environmental compliance.

A pre-conference session sponsored by Ajinomoto zeroes in on these exact challenges. Experts including Kelly Nichols (UC Davis), MaryGrace (Erical Nutrition), Chanhhee Lee (The Ohio State University), and Emily Pretzlaf (Adisseo) are slated to examine complex interactions between energy and nitrogen metabolism. The sessions will also address amino acid nutrition and how protein management influences the broader carbon footprint of dairy operations.

Breakout Sessions and Alternative Forage Systems

When the main programming opens, attendees face a rigorous lineup. The schedule features 20 out of 40 breakout sessions covering everything from the nutritional management of transition cows to the integration of annual forages in dairy rations.

Photo: meadvilletribune.com

Additional tracks delve into milk quality comparisons between conventional and organic dairies, protein and carbohydrate nutrition, the utilization of distiller grains in lactating diets, and the threat of clostridial and mycotoxin contamination in rations.

Alfalfa, Soybeans, and Field-Tested Strategies

Evening programming shifts the focus toward practical forage systems. Kirby Krogstad, Ph.D., assistant professor of dairy nutrition at The Ohio State University, takes the podium during the conference dinner to explore the role of alfalfa in a world without BMR corn silage.

Meanwhile, a second-day breakfast program sponsored by the United Soybean Board brings the discussion back to feed ingredients. A panel featuring practicing nutritionists will examine high-oleic soybeans, bridging academic research with frontline profitability questions.

Navigating Dietary Shifts and Professional Oversight

Leoni Martins, Ph.D., assistant clinical professor of precision dairy nutrition in Penn State’s Department of Animal Science, emphasized the event’s core mission: delivering useful, timely information designed for immediate on-farm execution.