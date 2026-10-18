Condé Nast UK Profits Slump 36% After Owners Rule Out Sale

Profits at the UK division of Condé Nast dropped 36% last year to nearly £18m, down from £28m in 2024, according to newly filed accounts covered by The Guardian. The decline follows the parent company’s decision to rule out a sale of the publishing giant, ending months of market speculation.

The Bottom Line

Pre-tax profits excluding exceptional items fell 36% to nearly £18m, contrasting sharply with a 2024 result bolstered by property proceeds.

UK revenues contracted 7% to £70.6m, though an 18% lift in international revenues to £29.7m kept total revenue flat at £100m.

Restructuring costs more than doubled to £4.3m, driven primarily by severance expenses following executive changes.

Revenue Shifts and Restructuring Pressures

The publisher of Vogue, GQ, and Vanity Fair experienced a 7% drop in domestic revenues, sliding from £75.9m to £70.6m last year. However, international operations offset this domestic contraction, delivering an 18% increase to £29.7m and stabilizing total group revenue at £100m. A company spokesperson told The Guardian that the profit adjustment reflects a deliberate period of planned investment in customized client solutions.

At the same time, restructuring costs more than doubled year on year, rising from £1.9m to £4.3m. According to City A.M., this financial burden stemmed primarily from severance costs tied to an ongoing business restructuring plan designed to refocus editorial and commercial teams. Despite these outlays, overall headcount remained largely stable, dipping slightly from 466 to 461 employees.

Financial Metric Previous Period (2024) Latest Accounts Percentage Change Pre-Tax Profits (excl. exceptional items) £28m ~£18m -36% UK Revenues £75.9m £70.6m -7% International Revenues international revenues* £29.7m +18% Restructuring Costs £1.9m £4.3m more than doubled

Property Windfalls and Executive Departures

The lower earnings profile follows an anomalous 2024 fiscal year. During that period, the UK arm booked £64m in proceeds from the sale of its London headquarters, Vogue House, located in Hanover Square. That capital injection artificially inflated the publisher’s prior-year figures, making the year-over-year profit drop appear more pronounced.

Leadership stability has also shifted. Natalia Gamero del Castillo Calleja, the highest-paid director and most senior executive outside the United States, took home more than £1.3m before resigning in August. Meanwhile, Steven Newhouse, chair of the Newhouse family holding company Advance, definitively ruled out any sale of the publishing empire. Dismissing rumors regarding potential suitors such as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Newhouse told the Financial Times that while non-media owners might seek prestige, his family has operated as a media owner for a century and is not driven by glamour.

Digital Disruption and Future Outlook

The publisher faces mounting digital headwinds. Former chief executive Roger Lynch, who departed earlier this year to lead toymaker Mattel, previously characterized Google’s AI Summaries as a severe blow to traditional search traffic. Lynch noted that Google searches accounted for roughly a quarter of website visits last year and were no longer a primary driver of the business.

Photo: cityam.com

Globally, core titles including Vogue, GQ, The New Yorker, Wired, Vanity Fair, Architectural Digest, and Condé Nast Traveler generate revenue. Traditional newsstand sales and subscriptions represent a portion, while advertising and other services account for the rest. As the company adjusts to changing digital discovery models and winds down legacy properties like Self—shuttered earlier this year after 47 years—the open question remains how management will sustainably pivot its advertising-dependent revenue streams against ongoing shifts in search traffic.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.