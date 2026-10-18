Friend group excludes woman over severe OCD behaviors

Relationship Strains Emerge as Social Group Confronts Severe Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Accommodations

In an opinion column published on TwistedSifter, a 20-year-old woman details a growing interpersonal conflict within her friend group regarding a member’s girlfriend, Sarah, whose severe obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and contamination fears led to public friction and a subsequent group boycott.

Escalation From Polite Adaptations to Public Exclusion

The author explains that the friend group initially accommodated Sarah’s behavioral rules because she was polite and several members themselves navigated neurodivergent conditions. Tensions escalated when another friend casually asked about the author’s contact dermatitis. Upon hearing this, Sarah labeled the author a “contaminated person” despite dermatitis being entirely non-contagious.

From that point forward, Sarah refused to touch items handled by the author, avoided sitting near her, and displayed visible disgust during gatherings. The behavior expanded beyond the immediate friend circle when Sarah warned other patrons in a public restaurant and instructed a waiter to avoid physical contact to prevent widespread contamination.

Private Messaging Triggers Group Division and Accusations of Ableism

Faced with mounting discomfort, the author announced to the group that she would no longer attend gatherings if Sarah were present. The remaining members agreed that Sarah’s partner, Mark, remained welcome, but that Sarah should not attend until she addressed her anxiety responses.

Because Mark was offline, the author sent a private text message explaining the group’s collective discomfort and noting they understood if Mark chose to stay away in solidarity. Mark reacted angrily, labeling the author an “ableist” and stating that Sarah had been brought to tears by the messages before blocking the group.

Parameter Reported Detail Author Age & Gender 20-year-old female Partner (Mark) Age 22-year-old male Girlfriend (Sarah) Age 21-year-old female Primary Trigger Non-contagious contact dermatitis flare-up

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Commentary within the reader discussion section of the source material noted that unmitigated accommodation can intensify OCD symptoms over time, underscoring the necessity of professional intervention rather than unguided social appeasement.

References