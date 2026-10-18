Silver Rail Elementary Shooting Leaves Four Dead in Bend

Three children and a young teacher were killed during a mass shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon, after a 16-year-old former student breached the campus with a shotgun. The October 15, 2026, attack unfolded over a matter of minutes, leaving an entire community grappling with profound loss while federal and local investigators search for a motive.

The tragedy left three children aged 5, 8, and 11 dead, alongside 25-year-old special education teacher Megan Lambert. Two others sustained critical injuries, including a 7-year-old child and a 54-year-old teacher, Becky Drury, who serves as an inclusion educational assistant. The suspect, identified by law enforcement as Griffin J. John II, was shot and killed at the scene.

How the Attack Unfolded at Silver Rail Elementary

The sequence began around 1 p.m. on Thursday when the 16-year-old tossed a Maverick 88 pump-action 12-gauge shotgun over a low chain-link fence and climbed after it. He walked toward the school, targeting a classroom. A driver in a red truck became the first person to face the gunman, shouting as the teenager fired at least three rounds into the vehicle before the driver escaped to call 911.

The Bend Police Department is currently at Silver Rail Elementary School after a report of an active shooter. There is a large police presence in the area. Please avoid the area. We will share more information as soon as we can. — https://x.com/bendcitypolice/status/2110827917420982707

Kaylub Giamanco, a 36-year-old carpenter whose daughters attend Silver Rail, witnessed the shooting from his car. As the teenager blasted through the glass panes of a locked exterior door with the shotgun, Giamanco retrieved a legally secured .40-caliber pistol from his vehicle and followed the shooter inside.

Inside the targeted classroom, chaos met bravery. A learning specialist threw a cellphone at the gunman and tackled him, engaging in a direct physical struggle. As the woman wrestled with the teenager, Giamanco entered the room and fatally shot the attacker.

Community Grief and the Aftermath in Bend

The violence devastated the tight-knit central Oregon city of 100,000 residents. Hundreds of parents gathered at a nearby reunification center at Journey Church and at local vigils as ambulances and police vehicles flooded the campus. Makeshift memorials of flowers, stuffed animals, balloons, and chalk messages quickly formed outside the school sign.

Photo: RNZ

Bend-La Pine Schools Superintendent Steven Cook expressed deep sorrow over the loss. We are stunned and heartbroken by this senseless tragedy, Cook said in a statement. We extend our deepest sympathy to the families and to everyone affected by this violence.

Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz praised the extraordinary courage shown by civilians and staff members alike during the active shooter situation. The teacher who’s willing to stand and fight for her children — incredible, Krantz said. We all recognise that is true heroism. We don’t see that a lot in society.

The Ongoing Investigation Into Motive and Background

Investigators spent the days following the shooting searching the teenager’s home, recovering computers and electronic devices for forensic analysis. Law enforcement officials confirmed the shotgun used in the attack had been purchased by the suspect’s mother. Authorities have found no clear motive thus far, and police warn that uncovering the underlying reasons for the rampage will take time.

Federal agencies, including the FBI, have joined local authorities in the ongoing investigation. We will make every resource they need available, FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement posted to X.

Data from the Gun Violence Archive, Education Week, and Everytown for Gun Safety indicates that the shooting at Silver Rail Elementary marked the 36th K-12 school shooting in the United States up to that point in 2026. As the district prepares to review its emergency response and safety planning once allowed by law enforcement, the community of Bend continues to mourn the lives lost and honor the educators and parents who risked everything to protect their children.