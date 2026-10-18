Mongolian medical staff trained in K-Yottugi technique

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

What the procedure involves: The K-Yottugi mini-sling is a surgical intervention designed to support the bladder neck and urethra, reducing involuntary urine leakage caused by weakened pelvic floor structures.

The K-Yottugi mini-sling is a surgical intervention designed to support the bladder neck and urethra, reducing involuntary urine leakage caused by weakened pelvic floor structures. How it differs from standard care: Unlike traditional transobturator tape (TOT) procedures that require over 30 minutes and can cause groin or inner thigh pain, this technique shortens the tape insertion pathway and is completed in 5 to 10 minutes under local anesthesia.

Unlike traditional transobturator tape (TOT) procedures that require over 30 minutes and can cause groin or inner thigh pain, this technique shortens the tape insertion pathway and is completed in 5 to 10 minutes under local anesthesia. Patient and clinician impact: The shortened operating time and localized numbing lower the burden for patients and surgeons.

Expanding Medical Exchanges Between Jeonju and Mongolia

She stated that roughly one in three patients visiting obstetrics and gynecology departments receives treatment for the condition. Participants expressed enthusiasm, stating they wanted to introduce the technique locally as soon as possible.

With the latest cohort completing their observation, the cumulative count of visiting Mongolian clinicians trained in the K-Yottugi technique has surpassed 120 participants, hankookilbo.com reported.

Surgical Parameter K-Yottugi Mini-Sling Traditional TOT Procedure Anesthesia Type Local anesthesia Not specified Average Duration 5 to 10 minutes 30 minutes or longer Reported Postoperative Pain Minimized pathway Groin or inner thigh pain may occur

Regulatory Approval and International Patent Portfolios

The surgical technology has secured domestic clearance from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in South Korea, alongside two invention patents and five utility and design patents. Intellectual property protections have also been established in the United States and China, hankookilbo.com reported.

Sustaining Training Frameworks and Future Logistics