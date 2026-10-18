Florida Fisherman, 71, Killed by 12-Foot Alligator at Lake Apopka

Steve Hamilton stood on the shoreline of a small pond connected to Lake Apopka on Friday afternoon, engaged in a quiet routine that turned fatal when a nearly 12-foot alligator emerged from the water and dragged him to his death.

The 71-year-old Winter Garden resident was fishing at Dr. Bradford Memorial Park, located roughly 15 miles northwest of Orlando in Orange County, when the attack occurred around 5 p.m., according to the Winter Garden Police Department.

Rescue Complications in Infested Waters

First responders arrived at the scene following a 911 call to find over a dozen alligators lingering in the immediate area. Winter Garden Fire Chief Jose Gainza noted that the heavy presence of active reptiles severely complicated any potential rescue efforts for Hamilton.

🐊 71 years old. Standing on the shore with a fishing pole. A 12-foot ALLIGATOR took him. More gators kept rescuers from even getting CLOSE.Steven Hamilton. Winter Garden, Florida. Friday, 5 p.m. A park on Lake Apopka.The other gators were so ACTIVE, rescue swimmers couldn't… — https://x.com/ShadowPatriotUS/status/2111678377572659558

Emergency crews spent roughly two hours working to recover the victim’s body while navigating the dangerous aquatic environment. Wildlife trappers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission ultimately captured and killed the 12-foot alligator responsible for the attack.

Winter Garden Police Captain Michael Mason explained that the location is historically dense with the reptiles. “Lake Apopka has tons of alligators in it, so that’s not uncommon to see alligators in this part of town at all,” Mason told local media outlets covering the incident.

Broader Patterns of Human-Alligator Conflict

Hamilton’s death marks the second fatal alligator attack recorded in Florida for 2026. In June, 31-year-old Brittany Clark was killed by a 13-foot alligator near her home.

State wildlife records show that fatal encounters remain rare but carry severe risks as Florida’s human population continues to expand rapidly. That residential and commercial growth frequently drives increased overlap between human activity and alligator habitats.

State data indicates that last year there were up to 13 attacks in Florida with two of them being fatal. Those incidents included the death of 61-year-old Cynthia Diekema, who was killed while canoeing in Lake Kissimmee, and a December incident involving 73-year-old Deborah Herndon in a Pinellas County residential pond.

Official Warnings and Precedents

Following Friday’s attack, local authorities urged residents and visitors to maintain strict vigilance near natural bodies of water across the region. Captain Mason emphasized the deceptive appearance of the state’s native predators.

“Always be aware of your surroundings, always be safe. Local wildlife, respect it, keep your distance,” Mason stated. “It looks like it’s docile, it looks like your Florida emblem, but it can be dangerous.”

The incident also renews legislative scrutiny regarding alligator management policies in the state. Following the fatal attack on Brittany Clark in June, U.S. Rep. Greg Steube introduced a resolution calling for the Comptroller General and U.S. Department of the Interior to study the impacts of the American alligator’s “threatened due to similarity of appearance” listing, which was established to protect the endangered American crocodile.