Miedler and Oberleitner Win Shanghai Masters Doubles Title

Austrian tennis players Lucas Miedler and Neil Oberleitner won the Rolex Shanghai Masters doubles title on Sunday, October 18, 2026, defeating Francisco Cabral and JJ Tracy 6-3, 6-4 in the championship match at Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena. The pair did not drop a set across five matches during the ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

A Dominant Run to the Championship Match

The championship encounter lasted 66 minutes. Miedler and Oberleitner secured the sole break of each set to overcome Cabral and Tracy. Throughout the final, the Austrian team remained secure on serve, avoiding a single break point and winning 96 percent of points behind their first serves, according to Infosys ATP Stats.

Tournament Stage Opponents Score Championship Final Francisco Cabral / JJ Tracy 6-3, 6-4 Partnership Debut Event Tokyo (Quarter-finals) Not Applicable Previous Career Title (Oberleitner) Winston-Salem (August) Won with Petr Nouza

Reflections From the Winning Pair

For the 30-year-old Miedler, the Shanghai trophy represents the largest of his 14 ATP Tour doubles crowns. Meanwhile, the 27-year-old Oberleitner secured only his second tour-level trophy, following a victory in Winston-Salem in August alongside Petr Nouza.

“I think if you never won a 1000 before, you cannot expect it to happen in the second week of our new partnership,” Miedler noted after the match. “The idea was to play well together. I mean, that it works after Tokyo and second tournament in Shanghai here is unbelievable. We knew that our game styles, they’re matching, that it can work. That it works like this is just simply unbelievable.”

Oberleitner shared a similar sentiment regarding their rapid ascent. “It’s surreal,” he said. “The feeling is crazy. Like Lucas said, we knew we were going to play good together, and of course you never know, but you have a feeling. That it works in the second week obviously is great for us, and I’m excited what comes next. Obviously we try to keep it going and work on our game, improve, improve.”

“It means a lot to me that I can show it on the big stage,” Oberleitner added. “I feel like I had it in me, but to show it and to have this title is unbelievable.”