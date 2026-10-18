NFL London 2026: Texans vs. Jaguars at Wembley Stadium

The Houston Texans face the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, October 18, 2026, at 15:30 peninsular Spanish time. DAZN broadcasts the Week 6 clash for free in Spain under its broadcast agreement, bringing the NFL international series directly to European viewers.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Jacksonville plays its second home game in the British capital without returning to the United States, following a week after playing the Philadelphia Eagles at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn remains the sole active link to the 2019 Wembley matchup, offering steady fantasy floor reliability.

Historical Context at Wembley and Divisional Stakes

The fixture marks the third and final NFL game in London for October 2026. For Jacksonville, the afternoon carries historic weight as the franchise plays its second home game in the British capital without returning to the United States, following a week after playing the Philadelphia Eagles at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. This trip represents the Jaguars’ 16th journey to London since their 2013 debut at Wembley against the San Francisco 49ers.

One last trip to London 🥹The Texans and Jaguars take the international stage 🙌 pic.twitter.com/FbNS2LY7wE — https://x.com/nflnetwork/status/2111570500380148174

Houston returns to Wembley seven years after its sole prior appearance on November 3, 2019, when the Texans defeated the Jaguars 26-3. Deshaun Watson quarterbacked Houston that afternoon against rookie Gardner Minshew, while DeAndre Hopkins caught the final touchdown. Ka’imi Fairbairn is the only remaining player from that 2019 roster still scoring points for the Texans.

Metric / Event Jacksonville Jaguars Houston Texans 2019 Wembley Result Defeated (3-26) Victorious (26-3) Previous Season Division Series Won Week 3 (17-10) Won Week 10 (36-29)

Broadening the NFL International Series

The international calendar extends beyond London. On October 25, 2026, the NFL stages its first official regular-season game in France, featuring the New Orleans Saints hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Stade de France. Subsequently, on November 8, 2026, the Cincinnati Bengals meet the Atlanta Falcons at the Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid, marking Spain’s second regular-season contest following the Miami Dolphins’ debut in 2025. DAZN covers these matchups through its multi-year broadcast partnership, delivering five weekly regular-season games, playoffs, and Super Bowl LXI to Spanish fans, with select games available free on the platform.

Within the AFC South, sharing a division amplifies the weight of each head-to-head meeting for tiebreaker scenarios. Last season, the rivals split their two games, with Jacksonville claiming a 17-10 victory in Week 3 before Houston rallied from a 19-point deficit to win 36-29 in Week 10. Wembley serves as the designated home venue for Jacksonville, sparing the Texans from one of their regular road trips.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.