Cutting Air Pollution in Africa: Economic and Health Benefits

Nearly one million people died prematurely across sub-Saharan Africa in 2023 due to household and ambient air pollution, making dirty air the region’s second-largest public health threat behind malnutrition. Environmental scientists Chris Malley, Kevin Hicks, and Caroline Sawe explain in The Conversation that African nations could reap billions of dollars in economic savings by deploying 25 to 37 targeted interventions that simultaneously curb greenhouse gases and clear the air.

The economic logic rests on a straightforward equation of avoided medical costs and reclaimed labor. According to research from environmental scientists published in outlets including The Conversation, southern African economies could see about $26 in economic benefits for every single dollar spent cutting pollution. That ratio outpaces childhood vaccinations, which historically deliver about $16 in economic benefits per dollar invested.

Putting a comprehensive package of 25 pollution-reduction measures into practice across southern Africa would cost roughly $11 billion by 2035. The returns materialize when fewer citizens require hospitalization for respiratory illness, workers miss fewer days on the job, and children stay in school rather than battling asthma or smog-induced sickness. Governments shoulder these fiscal burdens directly through public health expenditures, meaning cleaner air translates immediately into national savings.

Targeting the Hearth and the Highway

Most human-made air pollution in sub-Saharan Africa originates inside the home from the burning of wood, charcoal, and other polluting fuels for daily cooking. The remainder stems from heavy industries, electricity generation, transport networks, agriculture, and municipal waste management. Because these identical sectors drive climate change, targeting emissions yields a dual dividend for public health and planetary stability.

Environmental researchers identified 37 distinct policy areas capable of transforming regional air quality while cutting carbon. Solutions range from transitioning households to cleaner cooking fuels and expanding reliable public transport to shifting freight from congested roads onto rail lines. In the agricultural and municipal sectors, recommendations include ending the open burning of crop residues, converting food scraps into biogas or compost, and capturing planet-warming gases escaping from sewage plants and landfills.

Clear precedents demonstrate that these shifts are entirely achievable. Between 2000 and 2021, the proportion of households cooking with wood and charcoal in Ghana dropped from 75% to 54%, while reliance on liquefied petroleum gas doubled. Consequently, Ghana’s household air pollution death rate fell by roughly 30% over that 21-year window.

Intervention Sector Proposed Solution Observed or Projected Benefit Residential Cooking Transition from wood/charcoal to LPG Ghana household air pollution mortality dropped by ~30% (2000–2021) Regional Infrastructure 25 integrated clean-air actions (Southern Africa) ~$26 economic return per $1 spent; total cost ~$11 billion by 2035 Public Health Baseline Sub-Saharan Air Quality Management Addresses primary risk factor affecting over half of global child pollution deaths

Bridging the International Financing Gap

Despite these demonstrable returns, international capital flows remain heavily bottlenecked. Only around 1% of global development finance currently targets air pollution, and only a fraction of that modest sum reaches African economies.

Traditional lending rules enforced by multilateral development banks frequently partition air quality management and climate mitigation into entirely separate bureaucratic silos. Air pollution rarely commands its own dedicated funding category, causing cross-cutting projects to fall between institutional departments. Researchers argue that development banks must direct low-cost finance toward high-impact regions by weighing expected health and economic benefits against implementation costs, rather than favoring projects that merely fit administrative conventions.

Countries such as Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, and Ghana have already begun utilizing integrated national climate assessments to calculate sector-specific costs and benefits. By linking reduced emissions directly to averted premature deaths, these nations provide development institutions with the precise metrics required to unlock concessional funding.