Home » World » Two Killed in Saudi AH-6i Helicopter Crash Downed by Houthi Munition in Najran

A Saudi-led coalition National Guard AH-6i helicopter crashed in the Najran area, killing both crew members aboard. The downing, which took place in October 2026, highlights intensifying aerial skirmishes along the frontier between Saudi Arabia and Yemen as hostilities escalate.

Military officials attributed the disaster to a technical malfunction during operations near the Yemeni border. However, video footage later published by Yemen’s Houthi movement showed the light reconnaissance aircraft being struck in flight by a loitering munition.

The Fatal Flight and Fleet Origins

The destroyed helicopter belonged to the Saudi Arabia Ministry of National Guard. The ministry acquired approximately two dozen Boeing-manufactured AH-6i light attack and reconnaissance platforms from the United States during the mid-2010s.

Built for close air support and reconnaissance, the aircraft carries a crew of two and can be armed with machine guns, rockets, and guided missiles.

Divergent Claims Over the Najran Crash

The sequence of events drew sharply divergent public claims from the opposing sides of the conflict. Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki, the coalition spokesman, stated on Oct. 18 that the AH-6i crashed and was destroyed inside Saudi territory due to a technical malfunction.

Al-Maliki confirmed the deaths of the two officers on board without releasing their identities or further operational details.

One day before the coalition’s official statement, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree claimed that his forces had brought down a Saudi Apache helicopter near Najran while it targeted Houthi positions close to the border.

In response to the Houthi claims, al-Maliki posted a photograph on social media featuring a row of Apache helicopters, asserting that the aircraft the group claimed to have shot down would enter the battlefield soon.

Video Evidence and Munition Analysis

Footage subsequently released by the Houthis appears to show a small helicopter consistent with the AH-6i being struck in flight by a projectile identified as an Iranian-designed surface-to-air loitering munition from the 358 family, which the Houthi forces designate as the Saqr.

The 358 is a small, jet-powered weapon launched from a rail system capable of circling over an area to search for low, slow targets such as helicopters and drones before detonating in their proximity.

Maritime interdictions have uncovered Iranian 358 parts within weapons bound for the Houthis, and the movement has previously deployed this weapon against aerial drones operating over Yemen.

Escalating Cross-Border Violence

The downing of the National Guard helicopter occurs against a backdrop of escalating cross-border violence. Najran has faced repeated drone and missile strikes in recent weeks as fighting between the coalition and the Yemen-based group escalated.

This intensified tension comes on the heels of a significant attack a week before the crash that resulted in 13 fatalities at Riyadh’s international airport, marking the most lethal strike in Saudi Arabia in over ten years.