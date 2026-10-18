YouTube presents commercial alliance with Mercado Libre

On Oct. 7, 2026, YouTube presented its commercial alliance with Mercado Libre during the Brandcast México presentation. The integration allows eligible creators to link items from the commerce catalog with videos, Shorts, and livestreams. The feature allows eligible channels to anchor items from the regional e-commerce catalog into conventional videos, Shorts, and livestreams.

The collaboration bridges content discovery with transactional execution. When a viewer interacts with a product tag displayed during playback, the platform keeps the video active in a minimized window while opening the purchasing path on Mercado Libre to complete the transaction.

How Product Tags Operate Across Video Formats

The core mechanism relies on a clickable tag that associates an item directly with a creator’s published media. Instead of relying solely on a verbal recommendation or a text link buried in the video description, the item stays tethered to the exact moment the creator presents or discusses it.

“MercadoLibre junto a YouTubePorque YouTube y $MELI anunciaron una alianza estratégica para desplegar YouTube Shopping en Argentina y México durante las próximas semanas. Los creadores podrán etiquetar productos dentro de videos, Shorts y transmisiones en vivo, obteniendo… pic.twitter.com/KYcnoroeaM” — https://x.com/porquettfin/status/2068089694949380593

While Brandcast highlighted the integration across standard uploads, Shorts, and live broadcasts, the company did not establish a uniform visual placement across every device screen. The discovery phase remains centralized on YouTube, while Mercado Libre handles the sale.

Channel Eligibility and Revenue Share

Access to the tool is not open to every account operating in the region. Channels must participate in the YouTube Partner Program, meet applicable subscriber thresholds, and maintain active access to YouTube Studio. Accounts configured for children, alongside certain music channels, are explicitly excluded from the program.

Eligible creators can register through the “Ingresos” section of YouTube Studio by accepting the affiliate program terms and selecting approved items from participating merchants. Expansion previously reported in June 2026 that the partnership targets channels in the Partner Program with more than 500 subscribers, with commission rates reaching up to 14% in certain categories.

Renata Hermida Gerez, director of social commerce at Mercado Libre, stated that the focus is for the purchase to be a consequence of a natural flow, not something that is pushed.

The compensation model divides earnings into direct commissions—awarded when a buyer purchases an item within the same category recommended by the creator—and indirect commissions, which drop to half the direct rate if the final purchase falls into a different category. Mercado Libre determines the attribution window, and returns or cancellations may modify the commission.

Audience Reach and Remaining Questions

During the Brandcast showcase, YouTube emphasized its expansive footprint in the country, noting that more than 75 million Mexican adults use the platform, with 57% of local users consuming more content on television screens than they did the previous year. Those figures illustrate overall platform engagement rather than direct shopping metrics.

Despite the high-profile presentation, exact adoption figures remain scarce. Neither company has published an updated tally of how many Mexican channels are actively tagging Mercado Libre items, nor has a definitive deployment calendar been issued for remaining eligible accounts.