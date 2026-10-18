LOUD Holds Leading Title Odds at VALORANT Champions 2026

Americas representatives LOUD hold the leading title odds at 37% as VALORANT Champions 2026 heads toward its final stretch in Shanghai, China. Outright betting markets on Polymarket position LOUD ahead of Team Vitality at 27%, 100 Thieves at 26%, and G2 Esports at 10%, though thin market volume leaves room for rapid price shifts before the tournament closes.

The sixth edition of VALORANT Champions marks the final world championship of the franchise era before the VCT transitions to an open qualifier format in 2027, according to Tips.gg. Out of the 16 teams that qualified for the $2,250,000 prize pool event hosted by Riot Games, only these four contenders remain in contention to lift the trophy.

Upper and Lower Bracket Matchups

The upper bracket final on Oct. 16 presents an exceptionally close contest between Team Vitality and LOUD. Stake lists both teams at 1.85, and 1xbet lists both at 1.86, while gg.bet slightly favors LOUD at 1.74 against Vitality at 2.00. This competitive pricing persists despite Team Vitality having previously swept LOUD 2-0 during the group stage on Sept. 30. The winner of this series advances directly to the grand final on Oct. 18, while the defeated squad drops to the lower bracket final on Oct. 17.

Photo: freetips.com

Meanwhile, the lower bracket semifinal on Oct. 16 features 100 Thieves as favorites against G2 Esports. Stake prices 100 Thieves at 1.50, with gg.bet and 1xbet positioning them around 1.57. G2 sits between 2.26 and 2.40 across major sportsbooks. G2 previously defeated 100 Thieves 2-0 in the upper bracket quarterfinals on Oct. 8. Since then, 100 Thieves secured a 2-0 sweep over NRG in the lower bracket, while G2 required three maps to overcome T1. The winner of the semifinal will face the loser of the upper bracket final in a best-of-five lower bracket final on Oct. 17.

Tournament Outlook and Schedule

Despite being favored in their lower bracket semifinal match against G2, 100 Thieves maintain a 26% title probability on Polymarket, largely reflecting the longer playoff path required to reach the grand final. Polymarket trading volume remains modest across the remaining markets, totaling $42,278 with 100 Thieves accounting for roughly 45% of that activity.

Tournament matches resume on Oct. 16 at the VALORANT Champions Shanghai venue, culminating in the grand final on Oct. 18, 2026, where the last champion of the VCT franchise era will be crowned.