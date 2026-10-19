Portland Thorns Draw with Bay FC After Late Equalizer From Caiya Hanks

Rookie Caiya Hanks found the back of the net with under four minutes remaining in regulation on Sunday, rescuing a 2-2 draw for the Portland Thorns against Bay FC at PayPal Park. The visiting Thorns (12-8-8) had fallen behind 2-1 in the 67th minute before mounting a late push to salvage a crucial road point in the regular-season race.

The fixture saw Portland strike first early on, only to concede two unanswered goals to the hosts before Hanks manufactured the late equalizer. With just two matches left on the regular-season schedule, the result leaves the Thorns holding firmly to seventh place in the standings as the battle for the top eight playoff spots tightens.

Portland seized control in the 10th minute when Nina Nijstad intercepted a failed clearance by Bay FC and laid the ball off at the top of the penalty area. Forward Morgan Weaver met it with a sharp, one-touch shot that sailed over goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz’s shoulder to open the scoring. The strike marked Weaver’s second goal of the year, with both tallies coming on the road, while Nijstad registered her first career NWSL assist.

Controversial Moments and Bay FC’s Response

Bay FC (7-15-6) sought an immediate response before the interval, nearly leveling the contest in the 29th minute when officials initially awarded the hosts a penalty kick. However, the decision was overturned following a video review. The reprieve proved brief for the Thorns. Four minutes later, Karlie Lema beat Portland goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold off her line and delivered a grounded cross to Caroline Conti, who slotted the ball into an empty net to tie the match at 1-1.

The momentum continued to shift after the break. In the 67th minute, Bay FC took their first lead of the afternoon when Kennedy Fuller collected a pass from Lema, turned past Thorns defender Carolyn Calzada, and chipped a shot over Arnold.

Hanks Delivers Late Equalizer

Trailing late in the match, Portland turned to its bench and increased pressure in the attacking third. In the 86th minute, Hanks manufactured the equalizer through sheer persistence. After her initial shot was blocked inside the penalty area, the rookie reacted quickest to the rebound, driving her second chance into the near bottom right corner.

The strike was Hanks’s second goal of the 2026 campaign. Team notes from the club confirmed that both of Hanks’s goals this year have arrived after the 85th minute. The dramatic finish extended Portland’s unbeaten run on the road to four matches, encompassing two wins and two draws. Furthermore, the Thorns’ two goals brought their season total of away goals to 23, the most in club history for a single season.

Playoff Picture and Upcoming Schedule

Statistically, the match proved tightly contested. Bay FC held a slight edge in possession, while both sides registered 14 shots for Bay and 15 for Portland, with five shots on target apiece. Referee Alexandra Billeter issued yellow cards to Portland’s Reyna Reyes in the 74th minute and Bay’s Caroline Conti just before halftime.

The draw keeps the Thorns in seventh place in the league table with a 12-8-8 record, safely inside the playoff cutline with the top eight teams advancing to the postseason. Bay FC sits at 7-15-6.

The Portland Thorns return to Providence Park on Friday, October 23, to host the North Carolina Courage. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 pm PT, with broadcast coverage on Prime Video and KNKR-2.