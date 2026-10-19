Betty McGuire, Growing Pains Actress, Dies at 92

Betty McGuire, the veteran stage actress and television character actor best known to sitcom audiences as Grandma Kate Malone on ABC’s Growing Pains, died of natural causes on October 8 at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California. She was 92 years old.

While standard obituaries quickly pigeonhole her as the occasional matriarch visiting the Seaver household, that role represents only a fraction of a remarkable seven-decade career. McGuire cut her teeth in the golden age of Broadway musicals, working directly alongside theatrical titans before building a ubiquitous television resume that spanned from The Doris Day Show to ER.

The Bottom Line

The Milestone: McGuire passed away at age 92 at the MPTF retirement community in Woodland Hills, where she spent her final years producing a campus talk show.

McGuire passed away at age 92 at the MPTF retirement community in Woodland Hills, where she spent her final years producing a campus talk show. The Golden Age Roots: Before television, she starred in and understudied for Broadway legends like Ethel Merman and Bea Arthur across major 1950s productions and national tours.

Before television, she starred in and understudied for Broadway legends like Ethel Merman and Bea Arthur across major 1950s productions and national tours. The Sitcom Staple: She appeared in 12 episodes across six seasons of Growing Pains as Kate Malone, the mother of Joanna Kerns’ character Maggie Seaver.

From Ethel Merman’s Stage to the Seaver Living Room

Born on March 20, 1926, in Bridgeport, Connecticut, McGuire arrived in New York entertainment during an era when live stage training dictated screen success. According to reports from The Hollywood Reporter, she made her Broadway debut as Rebecca in Plain and Fancy. She subsequently secured roles and understudy duties in the original productions of Happy Hunting and Oh, Captain!.

That initial run placed her on stage alongside Ethel Merman, Barbara Cook, Bea Arthur, and Tony Randall. She later took those performances on the road, starring as Mame at the Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and touring in heavyweight productions including Gypsy, Auntie Mame, Oliver!, and The Ziegfeld Follies of 1956. Her touring companions formed a roster of mid-century American show business royalty, featuring Tallulah Bankhead, Celeste Holm, Susan Hayward, Constance Bennett, Jane Russell, and Ron Moody.

That grueling theatrical apprenticeship prepared her for the fast pace of episodic television. After making her small-screen debut in The Doris Day Show, casting directors across Hollywood turned to her as a reliable face for decades. Her television credits stretch across a vast landscape of classic American broadcasting, encompassing Columbo, Charlie’s Angels, Little House on the Prairie, Hill Street Blues, Moonlighting, St. Elsewhere, Falcon Crest, Murphy Brown, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, ER, and 7th Heaven. On the silver screen, she memorably portrayed Sister Mary Quacker in Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke and a nurse in Michael Crichton’s Coma, alongside appearances in The Incredible Shrinking Woman and Wishmaster.

The Recurring Role That Defined a Sitcom Generation

For most television viewers, however, McGuire remains indelible as Kate Malone. In Growing Pains, she played the mother of Maggie Seaver, portrayed by Joanna Kerns, while Gordon Jump played her husband, Ed. The Hollywood Reporter notes she logged 12 episodes between 1986 and 1991, appearing in all seven of the ABC sitcom’s seasons except one, while Variety places her appearances across the first two seasons and then from the fourth through the seventh.

The visiting grandparent stands as one of the mechanisms of the family sitcom. A relative arrives, upends domestic routines, and departs. McGuire infused that sitcom archetype with the exact timing she honed behind the scenes beside Merman, allowing Kate Malone to remain a welcome presence in the Seaver household for six seasons.

Production Milestone Details Collaborators / References Broadway Debut Plain and Fancy (Role: Rebecca) Ethel Merman, Barbara Cook, Bea Arthur, Tony Randall Major Touring Productions Mame, Gypsy, Oliver!, The Ziegfeld Follies of 1956 Tallulah Bankhead, Jane Russell, Susan Hayward Growing Pains Tenure 12 episodes (1986–1991) as Kate Malone Joanna Kerns, Gordon Jump (ABC Network)

A Second Act Behind the Campus Microphone

The final chapter of McGuire’s life inverted the usual Hollywood narrative of celebrity retirement. Beginning in 2017, she resided at the Motion Picture & Television Fund’s retirement community in Woodland Hills. Rather than simply resting on her decades in show business, she took over the production and hosting of GabFest, a talk show broadcast on the campus’s Channel 22.

Given her background, she could easily have spent her airtime trading stories about Broadway headliners and television icons. Instead, she chose to spotlight the campus workforce. As documented by The Hollywood Reporter, her program regularly turned its focus to the facility’s everyday employees, exploring their personal histories and ambitions.

In a 2019 segment on NBC Nightly News highlighting the Woodland Hills facility, McGuire reflected on her late-in-life creative outlet with characteristic enthusiasm. “I’m happy as a lark,” she stated in the broadcast. “At 92 years old, to be able to do things that are new and different: can you imagine anything better? I can’t.”

Away from cameras and stage lights, McGuire dedicated years to grassroots advocacy, volunteering as a receptionist and activist at the Coalition for Economic Survival, a Los Angeles legal clinic assisting low-income tenants facing eviction. Her death was confirmed by actor Keith Gerchak, co-founder of Double G Films and a close family friend who held her medical power of attorney. Official records place her birth on March 20, 1926, laying to rest an earlier discrepancy that suggested a later birth year.