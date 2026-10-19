Pope Leo XIV Pledges Gradual Return After Lung Cancer Surgery

Pope Leo XIV thanked some 15,000 Catholic faithful gathered in St Peter’s Square during his Sunday address, marking his first major public appearance since undergoing lung cancer surgery.

Addressing the crowd from a window of his study in the Apostolic Palace overlooking the Vatican, the 71-year-old pontiff delivered his traditional noon blessing on October 18, 2026. Just a week prior at the same Sunday Angelus, the pope had publicly disclosed that a nodule discovered in his lung would be surgically removed.

Subsequent medical procedures confirmed the growth was adenocarcinoma, the most common form of lung cancer. Test results examining whether the disease has spread remain pending.

“Now that this delicate phase is behind me, I will gradually resume my activities, always with God’s help and your prayers,” Pope Leo told the assembly.

Reflecting on his medical journey, the pontiff noted that the past week “has made me feel especially close to those facing illness and infirmity.” He added that he had “truly felt your support” and offered explicit thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Gemelli Hospital in Rome, where his treatment took place.

Following the address, the pope paused briefly to wave before retiring to his apartment. Observers in the square responded with outward displays of relief and celebration. A delegation of visitors from Africa, currently in Rome for a Catholic meeting, celebrated the appearance with traditional dancing and ululation.

“He was always in our prayers when he was sick, and we are happy to see him today,” said Alain Kalembu, a member of the delegation from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. “This is an expression of our joy.”

Claire Holland, a visitor from Jacksonville, Florida, told reporters she felt “very blessed” to witness the pope’s return to his flock. Latin Americans in the crowd likewise expressed relief, with Soledad Espinosa of Ecuador noting that they were hoping for his recovery.

Uncertainty Surrounding Upcoming International Travel

The pope’s medical leave initially cast doubt on a scheduled papal tour of Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru slated for November. Institutional voices within the Vatican have offered varying assessments regarding the feasibility of the itinerary.

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Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s secretary of state, told journalists that the pontiff might need to adjust the pace of his schedule “according to the condition of his health.” Conversely, Dr. Stefano Margaritora, who performed the surgery at Gemelli Hospital, informed Vatican News that he perceived “no clinical reasons why the trip should not go ahead.”

Further updates regarding the South American voyage and the formal schedule for the pope’s phased resumption of duties remain pending as laboratory evaluations continue.