US Photographer Heidi Levine Sustains Fractured Vertebrae in West Bank Settler Attack

Washington Post photographer Heidi Levine sustained four fractured vertebrae and required surgery after more than 50 masked settlers attacked her with clubs in the occupied West Bank village of Abu Falah on Friday, October 16, 2026, while she documented the annual olive harvest.

The assault left at least twelve Palestinians injured, including four holding U.S. citizenship. The violence erupted as the seasonal olive harvest drew intensified friction across the region. Israeli human rights group Yesh Din documented at least 170 settler attacks since September 27, marking a steep escalation as the harvest commenced.

Assault on the Harvest Lines and Press Protection

Levine, a photojournalist with over 40 years of experience in the region, stated that the group suddenly swarmed her as she worked. Despite wearing a helmet and a body armor vest marked “Presse,” she endured roughly ten minutes of direct kicks and strikes while shielding her face against the ground.

Heidi Levine, an American photographer for the Washington Post, was beaten by Israeli settlers in the West Bank today while covering an olive harvest by Palestinians. She’s now in a Ramallah hospital. This happens every day on the West Bank. Every single day. Palestinians… — https://x.com/NeriZilber/status/2111029788374655254

The Foreign Press Association reported that attackers also stole her passport, telephone, wallet, and professional gear. Initial treatment took place in Ramallah before medical staff transferred her to Bellinson-sykehuset in Petah Tikva, Israel, where physicians diagnosed four fractured vertebrae necessitating surgical intervention.

Fixer Samer Shalabi recounted that approximately 80 settlers descended from a ridge toward the olive grove. Israeli forces subsequently deployed tear gas toward Palestinians while a Reuters photographer saw at least one armed settler discharge a firearm at the scene.

Diverging Official Reactions and International Condemnation

Political responses to the incident exposed immediate fractures between international allies and the Israeli government. Benjamin Netanyahu’s office characterized the event as “allegedly” occurring under unclear circumstances, maintaining that roughly 200 Arabs and left-wing activists confronted about 40 Israeli youths in a mutual exchange of projectiles. Netanyahu attributed the wider surge in West Bank violence to a small number of troublemakers.

Photo: TV 2

Those remarks drew sharp criticism from Levine, who noted that officials possessed evidence of the attack. Conversely, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee condemned the incident as an abominable terrorist act carried out by masked cowards and demanded a full investigation and prosecution. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio similarly called the images deeply troubling, urging Israeli authorities to crack down on settler violence.

Photo: Aftenposten

Official Figure / Source Stated Position or Recorded Metric Palestinian Authorities Four Palestinians killed, over 100 injured since the harvest began. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Office Described Levine’s assault as “alleged” with unclear circumstances under investigation.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog contacted Levine directly, labeling the perpetrators as thugs and characterizing the actions as a blot on Israeli society. The violence coincided with a parallel diplomatic crisis, where settlers smashed vehicle windows belonging to European diplomats from Belgium, France, and Poland near the village of Taybah.

The Looming Electoral Backdrop

The incident unfolds just weeks ahead of national elections scheduled for October 27, 2026. The convergence of heightened agrarian friction, new rules prohibiting Palestinians from working in Area C, and aggressive confrontations places pressure on security forces as international monitors track accountability.