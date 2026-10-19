Aldi Sells Brita Water Filter Jug for 19,99 €

Aldi is expanding its household line with the introduction of the Brita Aluna water filter jug for 19,99 €, bundled with two Maxtra Pro filters, arriving in stores on Wednesday, October 21, while supplies last, Magazine.HD reported.

The Bottom Line

The 2.4-liter Brita Aluna jug includes two Maxtra Pro filters in the base 19,99 € price tag, designed to cover roughly two months of filtration.

Shoppers needing replacements can purchase a three-pack of Maxtra Pro filters for 16,99 €, bringing the unit cost down to approximately 5,66 € per filter.

Beyond the grocery chain’s water filtration rollout, the retailer is also stocking seasonal items like the Novitesse winter duvet at 21,99 € and a 29,99 € mini compressor.

Filter Capacity and Pricing Breakdown

The Brita Aluna system holds a total capacity of 2.4 liters. Each individual Maxtra Pro filter is rated for 150 liters or four weeks of regular household use, meaning the initial purchase provides approximately two months of filtered water straight out of the box.

For households already equipped with a compatible Brita system, Aldi will simultaneously stock a three-pack of Maxtra Pro filters priced at 16,99 €. That pricing structure sets each replacement unit at roughly 5,66 €.

Market Comparison on Replacement Costs

Replacement filters typically represent the highest ongoing maintenance expense for pitcher-based water filtration systems. At Continente, a four-pack of Maxtra Pro filters retails for 24,45 €, which calculates to 6,11 € per individual unit.

The pricing difference sits at roughly 45 cêntimos cheaper per filter at Aldi. While the margin per unit is small, the ongoing cost adjustment accumulates across annual replacements given the four-week recommended change cycle.

Contaminant Reduction and Regional Considerations

The Maxtra Pro filter design targets specific water impurities, reducing levels of chlorine, lead, and copper. It also filters out residues of herbicides, pesticides, pharmaceuticals, and PFAS chemical compounds.

Households situated in areas with high mineral hardness may require specialized anti-limescale filtration variants to adequately protect household appliances like kettles and coffee makers.