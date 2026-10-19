How to Get DOOM Eternal and 5 Bethesda Classics Free

Amazon Prime subscribers have until October 21, 2026, to claim a free PC copy of DOOM Eternal, as part of a rollout featuring six titles from Bethesda and id Software. The current promotion spans multiple storefronts and digital launchers, requiring active subscription credentials to unlock specific distribution keys before the publisher-imposed deadlines take effect.

Amazon Prime Deadline Closes for DOOM Eternal on Microsoft Store

The urgency centers squarely on DOOM Eternal, which requires an active Amazon Prime subscription to generate a valid product code for the Microsoft Store on PC. That specific redemption window slams shut on October 21, 2026. Players who miss this cutoff forfeit the opportunity to secure the id Software sequel through the Prime Gaming initiative. The code applies exclusively to Windows PCs via the Microsoft Store and does not grant access to the console version on Xbox Series systems. Meanwhile, the 2016 franchise entry remains accessible through a separate GOG key distributed via the same subscription tier, giving players until November 4, 2026, to claim their digital copy.

Bethesda Classic Lineup Arrives Permanently on Steam

Four additional titles accompany the shooter promotion without any expiration dates attached to their availability. Valve’s Steam platform hosts these additions, which cover role-playing games and multiplayer arenas. The Elder Scrolls: Arena and The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall lead the lineup, offering vast open maps, dungeons and character creation. Alongside those single-player epics, Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory provides team-based objective multiplayer matches, while Quake Champions rounds out the digital catalog with free-to-play arena combat.

Game Title Distribution Platform Requirement Redemption Deadline DOOM Eternal Microsoft Store (PC) Amazon Prime October 21, 2026 DOOM (2016) GOG Amazon Prime November 4, 2026 The Elder Scrolls: Arena Steam None (Permanent) None The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall Steam None (Permanent) None Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory Steam None (Permanent) None Quake Champions Steam Free-to-play None

Platform Restrictions Shape the Bethesda PC Giveaway

Navigating the promotion requires paying close attention to launcher fragmentation, because neither of the two featured shooters arrives on Steam alongside the other titles. DOOM Eternal routes exclusively through the Microsoft Store ecosystem, while the 2016 franchise entry depends on GOG redemption codes. Players must maintain an active Prime account to pull the unique alphanumeric strings from the gaming rewards portal before pasting them into their respective desktop clients.

Frequently Asked Questions About the Bethesda PC Promotion

When does the DOOM Eternal Amazon Prime offer expire?

The redemption window closes on October 21, 2026. Subscribers must claim their Microsoft Store PC code before that date.

Does the DOOM Eternal code work on Xbox Series consoles?

No. The key supplied by Amazon Prime redeems only for the PC version on the Microsoft Store.

What is the deadline for claiming DOOM (2016)?

Players have until November 4, 2026, to claim the GOG redemption code through their Amazon Prime membership.

Which Bethesda games are permanently free on Steam?

The Elder Scrolls: Arena, The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall, and Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory remain free permanently without any expiration date.