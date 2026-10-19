Steelers Defeat Buccaneers in Overtime Behind Rodgers Comeback

Aaron Rodgers threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns on October 18, 2026, rallying the Pittsburgh Steelers from a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit to a 26-19 overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Florida.

The Pittsburgh Steelers left Florida with a 4-2 record after a game that tested every ounce of their patience. For nearly three quarters, the offense looked stagnant and trailed 16-3 heading into the final period. Tampa Bay controlled the tempo behind undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels, who started in place of an injured Baker Mayfield. But a late-game surge flipped the script entirely, capped by an overtime drive that secured Pittsburgh’s first road win of the season.

Aaron Rodgers and the Fourth-Quarter Comeback

Through the first three quarters, Aaron Rodgers endured one of the roughest outings of his Pittsburgh tenure. He managed just 78 passing yards in the first half, took five sacks, and threw an interception that led to the first of four field goals by Tampa Bay kicker Chase McLaughlin. The offense stalled repeatedly, and a 10-0 deficit ballooned to 16-3 by the fourth quarter.

Everything shifted when the clock wound down. Rodgers shrugged off the slow start to orchestrate four scoring drives in the fourth quarter and overtime, finishing the afternoon completing 33 of 49 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns. With those two scoring tosses, the 42-year-old quarterback tied Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning for third on the NFL’s career list with 539 touchdown passes.

These are the most important moments for us as a team to grow. This is a trajectory win. Aaron Rodgers, Steelers quarterback

The decisive blow came in the extra period. Rodgers engineered a 12-play, 70-yard march down the field, finishing it with a 7-yard touchdown pass to rookie receiver Germie Bernard with 3:15 remaining in overtime to give Pittsburgh the lead for good.

Germie Bernard and DK Metcalf Power the Passing Attack

With wide receivers Ben Skowronek, Roman Wilson, and Michael Pittman Jr. inactive, the Steelers leaned heavily on Germie Bernard and DK Metcalf. Bernard shook off a costly first-quarter mistake—where he reversed course on a fourth-down catch and got tackled behind the line to gain for a turnover on downs—to deliver a historic performance.

Photo: Pewter Report

Bernard hauled in 11 catches for 87 yards on 12 targets, becoming the first rookie in franchise history to record at least 10 receptions, 80 yards, and a touchdown in the same game. Meanwhile, Metcalf matched his career high by catching 12 passes for 93 yards on 15 targets, doing the bulk of his damage late in the contest.

Metcalf caught nine passes for 81 yards in the fourth quarter and overtime alone, providing the physical presence Pittsburgh needed to break through Tampa Bay’s zone coverage. Once the offense started targeting Metcalf consistently, the entire rhythm of the unit changed.

Jalen Ramsey and the Defense Slam the Door in Overtime

While the offense found its footing late, the Pittsburgh defense kept the team afloat through three anemic quarters. Jalen Ramsey turned in a stellar performance, anchoring the unit with 10 tackles, nine solo tackles, four tackles for loss, and two sacks.

Photo: The Press Democrat

With the Steelers holding a 26-19 lead in overtime, Tampa Bay faced a fourth-and-8 at the Pittsburgh 48-yard line. Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham dialed up a blitz, and Ramsey flew into the backfield to sack Jalon Daniels, ending the game.

Ramsey joined T.J. Ramsey joined Watt as the only two players in franchise history to record at least 10 tackles, four tackles for loss, and two sacks in a single game since sacks became an official statistic in 1982. Edge rusher Nick Herbig added two sacks of his own, noting after the game that Ramsey’s high-energy style fuels the entire defense.

Steelers Come from Behind to Beat Buccaneers 26-19 in Overtime

For the Buccaneers (1-5), the collapse marked another painful chapter in a season defined by narrow margins. All five of Tampa Bay’s losses have come by seven points or less, leaving head coach Todd Bowles to address recurring late-game struggles.

It was just part of a call, just some flavor I like to put on my game. Jalen Ramsey, Steelers cornerback

Ramsey’s sack was a perfect bookend to his day. He also started his day in a very similar fashion to how he ended it on the Buccaneers’ first third down of the game.

Tampa Bay Fails to Finish Another Close Contest

For the Buccaneers (1-5), the collapse marked another painful chapter. Playing without Baker Mayfield, who missed his third consecutive game due to a thumb injury, rookie Jalon Daniels showed flashes while driving the team to midfield in overtime before Ramsey’s game-sealing sack. Chase McLaughlin provided all of Tampa Bay’s regulation scoring with four field goals, but the offense failed to find the end zone after Emeka Egbuka’s second-quarter touchdown catch.

Photo: ESPN