How to Watch Fiji vs Cook Islands: 2026 Rugby League World Cup Live Stream

Fiji meets the Cook Islands in a crucial Pool A fixture of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle, New South Wales, with kick-off scheduled for Sunday, October 18, at 4.05pm AEDT (6.05am BST, 1.05am ET). Australian fans can watch the match for free on the Seven Network and 7plus.

For both Pacific Island nations, this opening weekend clash carries the weight of a tournament final. Grouped alongside pre-tournament heavyweights Australia and New Zealand in Pool A, neither side expects an easy path to the knockout stages, making this encounter their most realistic opportunity to secure a vital victory.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Fiji enters the match as favorites, driven by an experienced spine containing several National Rugby League (NRL) veterans.

Cook Islands captain KL Iro commands attention as the focal point of the team.

Squad Profiles and Historical Context

Ranked seventh and eighth respectively in the international standings, both squads feature notable talent with high-level professional experience. Fiji enters under the direction of coach Mick Potter, bringing the pedigree of three semi-final appearances between 2008 and 2017. Captaining the side is 33-year-old hooker Apisai Koroisau, whose resume boasts three NRL premiership titles earned with the Rabbitohs and Panthers. Flanking him in the backline are energetic young talents Sunia Turuva and Kurt Donoghoe.

The Cook Islands arrive with a point to prove after a 17-year winless drought against their Pacific rivals. Guided by cross-code legend Karmichael Hunt as head coach, the squad features elite commitments from marquee players such as Esan Marsters and Brad Takairangi, who chose to represent the island nation despite eligibility elsewhere. Historically, the two sides have met 15 times competitively, with Fiji claiming nine victories to the Cook Islands’ four, alongside a single draw. Their most recent meeting took place exactly one year prior on October 18, 2025, resulting in a 44–24 victory for Fiji.

Metric Fiji Cook Islands World Ranking No. 7 No. 8 Head-to-Head Wins 9 4 Last Meeting Score 44 24 Head Coach Mick Potter Karmichael Hunt

Global Broadcasting and Streaming Options

Rugby league supporters across Australia can access every fixture of the tournament without charge via the Seven Network and its digital streaming platform, 7plus, requiring only a free account registration. Viewers traveling outside Australia can utilize a virtual private network to bypass regional geo-blocking restrictions.

International audiences face different viewing requirements. In the United Kingdom and Ireland, Premier Sports holds the broadcast rights, with coverage available on television via Sky Q, Prime Video, STV Player, or Virgin Media, alongside online streaming options. In the United States, Premier Sports offers a dedicated tournament pass covering all fixtures for $25. New Zealand viewers can tune in through Sky Sport NZ on the Sky Sport Select channel or via the Sky Sport Now app, with day passes priced at $29.99 and monthly subscriptions at $59.99.

Confirmed Team Line-ups

Fiji Starting XIII: 1. Bayleigh Bentley-Hape, 2. Sunia Turuva, 3. Waqa Blake, 4. Solomone Saukuru, 5. Semi Valemei, 6. Kurt Donoghoe, 7. Brandon Wakeham, 8. Jacob Saifiti, 9. Apisai Koroisau (c), 10. Mitchell Prest, 11. Taane Milne, 12. Kitione Kautoga, 13. Caleb Navale.

Interchange: 14. Josese Lanyon, 15. Emosi Ravosai, 16. Elijah Keung, 17. Ronald Philitoga.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

Cook Islands Starting XIII: 1. Esom Ioka, 2. Paul Ulberg, 3. KL Iro (c), 4. Reubenn Rennie, 5. Cameron Brown, 6. Maui Winitana-Patelesio, 7. Esan Marsters, 8. Davvy Moale, 9. Mason Teague, 10. Makahesi Makatoa, 11. Delahia Wigmore, 12. Reuben Porter, 13. Pride Petterson-Robati.

Interchange: 14. Rua Ngatikaura, 15. K-Cl Newton-Whare, 16. Rhys Dakin, 17. Brad Takairangi.

Match officials appointed for the fixture include referee Chris Kendall, touch judges Jon Stone and Drew Oultram, and senior review official Wyatt Raymond.