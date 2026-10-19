Shotzi Defends Title as Matt Riddle Wins on MLW Fusion

Major League Wrestling broadcast an episode of MLW Fusion on October 15, featuring matches and segments taped in June and aired on Tubi, as reported by Fightful. The card was highlighted by Shotzi Blackheart successfully defending the MLW Women’s Championship against Rina, alongside the first round of the Opera Cup.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Matt Riddle’s win over Mark Coffey advances him in the Opera Cup.

The announced Last Man Standing Match between Killer Kross and Josh Bishop for the MLW Title at Saturday SuperFight shapes the event.

Title Defenses and Tournament Brawls on Tubi

The October 15 broadcast opened with Killer Kross addressing the roster, claiming that Major League Wrestling does not hold back talent, specifically naming Josh Bishop. Bishop and Donovan Dijak interrupted the segment. While Bishop looked to speak, Dijak stepped in to demand a title shot, an opening that Kross promptly accepted.

MLW FILE REPORT: MLW FUSION 210 | Matt Riddle vs Bishop Dyer! CONTRA Unit, Shotzi & Good Brothers! https://t.co/PWW4eXjMp5 — https://x.com/SPORTSJEDIMEDIA/status/2094547085815357708

Arab-wrestling.com noted that the card also featured the first round of the Opera Cup. Matt Riddle faced Mark Coffey in tournament action, securing the win despite Austin Aries stating earlier in the night that he would not be pressured into granting Riddle a title match.

Match / Segment Result / Status Platform / Notes Shotzi Blackheart (c) vs. Rina Shotzi Blackheart def. Rina MLW Women’s Championship Defense Matt Riddle vs. Mark Coffey Matt Riddle def. Mark Coffey Opera Cup First Round Okamura vs. Love, Doug Okamura def. Love, Doug Lightning Match Zamaya vs. Tiara James Zamaya def. Tiara James Singles Match

Card Alterations and Saturday SuperFight Fallout

Joe Dombrowski informed fans during the broadcast that CJ Gallows never made it to the building despite being scheduled for his debut. Subsequent footage revealed that Gallus attacked Gallows backstage.

Photo: arab-wrestling.com

Elsewhere on the show, Zamaya picked up a win against Tiara James. Following the match, Josef Samael approached Zamaya to inform her that she had caught someone’s attention. Vignettes also aired for Masha and Tessa Blanchard.

Killer Kross will defend the MLW Title against Josh Bishop in a Last Man Standing Match at Saturday SuperFight, where Yota Tsuji is also scheduled to make an appearance, according to Fightful and arab-wrestling.com.

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