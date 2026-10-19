Research Roundup: October ESC Congress Findings & Clinical Studies

Atorvastatin reduced major cardiovascular events by 30% in adults aged 70 and older without prior cardiovascular disease, diabetes, or dementia, according to clinical trial findings presented during the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress and published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

What was tested: Researchers evaluated whether daily 40 mg doses of the cholesterol-lowering medication atorvastatin could prevent initial heart attacks and strokes in older adults over a median of nearly six years.

Researchers evaluated whether daily 40 mg doses of the cholesterol-lowering medication atorvastatin could prevent initial heart attacks and strokes in older adults over a median of nearly six years. The result: The drug cut major cardiovascular events—such as heart attacks, strokes, and cardiovascular deaths—down to 6.0% compared to 8.3% in the placebo group, though it did not extend overall disability-free survival.

The drug cut major cardiovascular events—such as heart attacks, strokes, and cardiovascular deaths—down to 6.0% compared to 8.3% in the placebo group, though it did not extend overall disability-free survival. The context: Experts presenting at the ESC Congress also highlighted that missed medication doses sharply reduce blood pressure benefits, while early statin use following a type 2 diabetes diagnosis helps protect against dementia.

Statin Therapy for Primary Prevention in Older Adults

The STAREE trial examined whether statins can be deployed for primary prevention in older patients to help them live longer in good health. Led by Professor Sophia Zoungas, Monash University School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Melbourne, the trial enrolled 9,971 participants from Australian general practices. Participants had a mean age of 74.7 years and possessed no history of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, or dementia.

Patients received either 40 mg of atorvastatin once daily or a placebo. During a median follow-up of 5.9 years, the risk of major cardiovascular events—defined as cardiovascular death, nonfatal myocardial infarction, stroke, or coronary revascularization—was 30% lower in the atorvastatin group at 6.0%, compared with 8.3% in the placebo group. However, the likelihood of death, dementia, or persistent physical disability showed no statistically significant difference between the arms, registering at 12.8% for atorvastatin and 13.6% for placebo.

Adverse events occurred at varying rates between the cohorts. Musculoskeletal and connective-tissue events affected 32.0% of the atorvastatin group versus 29.4% of the placebo group. Hepatobiliary events occurred in 3.3% versus 0.9%, and diabetes-related events were reported in 4.0% versus 2.7%. Serious adverse events were 2.7% in both groups, as detailed in the trial data published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The Cardiovascular Toll of Antihypertensive Non-Adherence

In a separate presentation at the ESC Congress, a meta-analysis involving 91,339 participants across nine trials demonstrated that patients who take fewer than 80% of their prescribed antihypertensive medications derive little to no cardiovascular benefit.

The analysis compared an intervention group receiving blood-pressure-lowering drugs against controls receiving placebos or less-intensive regimens. Adherence in the intervention group averaged 88% during the first year, declining to 80% by year five. Among patients maintaining high adherence, systolic blood pressure fell by 5.2 mmHg compared to controls, and the incidence of major cardiovascular disease dropped by 11%. By contrast, patients with adherence levels below 80% saw a systolic blood pressure reduction of 3.0 mmHg and experienced no significant reduction in major cardiovascular events.

Strategies to counter non-adherence include simplifying regimens, utilizing single-pill combinations, and prescribing longer-acting agents. Professor Felix Mahfoud, Chairperson of the ESC Communication Committee, noted that medication non-adherence has long been neglected as a driver of uncontrolled hypertension.

Intervention Study Participant Count Key Primary Finding Primary Risk Reduction / Outcome STAREE Trial (Atorvastatin) 9,971 30% reduction in major cardiovascular events in older adults 6.0% (atorvastatin) vs. 8.3% (placebo) over 5.9 years Antihypertensive Adherence Meta-Analysis 91,339 High adherence reduces major CVD; <80% adherence yields no benefit 11% major CVD reduction in adherent group; 5.2 mmHg SBP drop Danish T2D Statin Study 132,585 Early statin initiation post-T2D diagnosis lowers dementia risk 15% risk reduction within 1 year; 10% risk reduction within 1–5 years

Statin Protection Against Dementia in Type 2 Diabetes

An evaluation of Danish medical records presented at the ESC Congress in Munich revealed that starting statins within five years of a type 2 diabetes diagnosis reduces the risk of dementia. Researchers identified 132,585 patients with type 2 diabetes, of whom 2.7% developed dementia over a median follow-up of 7.1 years.

Compared to controls who received no statins during the initial five years post-diagnosis, initiating statins within the first year reduced all-cause dementia risk by 15%. Starting statins between one and five years post-diagnosis lowered the likelihood of developing dementia by 10%, with protective effects appearing equally in both men and women.

Dr Tummas Ternhamar, Copenhagen University Hospital, observed that statins remain underused in patients with type 2 diabetes despite established cardiovascular benefits, pointing to timely administration as a key strategy for lowering neurological risk.

Chronic Cough and Pneumonia Risk

A Korean epidemiological study reviewed medical records to examine the association between chronic cough and respiratory infection. Investigators evaluated 28,706 individuals with chronic cough and 356,711 controls, noting mean ages of 58.9 and 50.7 years respectively.

Over a three-year follow-up period, pneumonia incidence reached 18.87 per 1,000 person-years in the chronic cough cohort, compared to 11.32 in controls. Adjusting for confounding variables, chronic cough increased the likelihood of developing pneumonia by 13% to 23%. This association proved stronger among men, who experienced a 72% increase compared to a 39% increase in women. Adults aged 40 to 49 and 50 to 59 exhibited the highest age-related risk increments at 37% and 23% respectively.

Researchers noted that airway inflammation underlying chronic cough can predispose individuals to secondary respiratory infections. Upregulated cough reflexes may perpetuate mucosal injury, impair immune responses, and diminish mucociliary clearance.

When to Consult a Doctor

Individuals experiencing health concerns should consult primary care physicians before altering medication regimens or introducing new symptom-management protocols.

Pharmacy Magazine published these findings following presentations at the European Society of Cardiology Congress.

References

New England Journal of Medicine. STAREE Trial: Atorvastatin in Primary Prevention in Older Adults. DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa2607314.

European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress. Clinical trial presentations on antihypertensive adherence and diabetes-related dementia risks.

BMJ Open Respiratory Research. Chronic cough and subsequent risk of pneumonia: a nationwide population-based study. 2026;13:e003484.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational and educational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.