BBC film highlights hand-painted portraits of Aberfan children

As the Welsh village of Aberfan marks the sixtieth anniversary of the 1966 disaster that claimed 116 children and 28 adults when a colliery waste tip engulfed Pantglas Junior School, new television documentaries and royal commemorations are bringing the community’s enduring grief and resilience back into public focus.

The Bottom Line

King Charles and Queen Camilla met with survivors and rescuers in Cardiff ahead of the official sixtieth-anniversary commemorations on October 21.

New broadcasting projects, including a BBC film on the hand-painted portraits created for families and an S4C documentary presented by Alex Jones, are exploring the generation-spanning impact of the tragedy.

Survivors like Gaynor Madgwick and Gareth Jones have spoken publicly about the long-term psychological tolls and the ongoing work to preserve local memory for younger generations.

Royal Commemorations and Senedd Encounters in Cardiff

Ahead of the solemn October 21 anniversary, King Charles and Queen Camilla travelled to the Senedd building in Cardiff to meet with local survivors, rescue workers, and descendants of those who lived through the disaster. During the visit, the monarch spoke with Gareth Jones, who was six years old when he was pulled from the Pantglas Junior School windows by school caretaker Stephen Andrew. The royal couple also met Len Moss, a member of the original rescue team, and watched as Stephen Andrew’s great-grandsons presented a posy to the Queen.

Documenting Decades of Silence and Resilience

The cultural footprint of the disaster is also explored in new broadcasting projects airing this weekend. Presenter Alex Jones visits Aberfan in the S4C documentary Alex Jones: Un diwrnod yn Aberfan, available on S4C, S4C Clic, and BBC iPlayer. The programme captures her reflections at Aberfan Cemetery and features accounts from survivors like Gaynor Madgwick, who was eight years old at the time of the collapse and lost both her brother Carl and her sister Marilyn. Madgwick spoke with the broadcaster about dealing with psychological trauma for years without formal support or diagnosis.

Photo: ATV Today

Preserving Lost Likenesses Through Hand-Painted Portraits

Alongside the S4C broadcast, the BBC has released Unseen: The Aberfan Portraits, highlighting the extraordinary history of portraits painted for families who lost children, despite the artist having never met them. Relatives faced agonizing decisions regarding the preservation and eventual burial of these fragile likenesses, with family members noting how the painted faces served to bring the children home.

Broadcast / Event Platform / Location Focus Alex Jones: Un diwrnod yn Aberfan S4C, S4C Clic, BBC iPlayer Interviews with survivors, rescuers, and community preservation efforts Unseen: The Aberfan Portraits BBC iPlayer / BBC One Wales The history of the memorial portraits created for grieving families Sixtieth Anniversary Visits Cardiff and Aberfan Royal meetings with survivors ahead of the October 21 commemoration

What Lies Ahead for the Community Legacy

As the village reaches this six-decade milestone, additional programming continues to engage younger audiences. Alex Jones will present a second children’s documentary titled Aberfan: Arwyr ein Cwm on Wednesday, October 21, joining pupils from Ysgol Gymraeg Rhyd-y-Grug to explore stories of local courage. Meanwhile, community figures like Jeff, who returned to Aberfan in the 1990s to support youth regeneration programmes, continue the work of ensuring that future generations understand the history without repeating the decades of silence endured by the survivors.