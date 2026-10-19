Chinese automotive manufacturer Geely (HKG: 0175) is introducing its core brand directly to the European market. While the nameplate is a newcomer to continental showrooms, the parent conglomerate has operated across Europe for decades, managing established assets including Volvo Cars and Polestar.

The Bottom Line

Long-Term Horizon: Europachef Aiden He states that establishing the core brand in Europe will require five to seven years of methodical market development.

Europachef Aiden He states that establishing the core brand in Europe will require five to seven years of methodical market development. Manufacturing Shifts: Management plans to transition from direct Chinese imports to localized European production in Valencia, Spain, by 2028 alongside Ford, alongside planned output in Volvo facilities.

Management plans to transition from direct Chinese imports to localized European production in Valencia, Spain, by 2028 alongside Ford, alongside planned output in Volvo facilities. Volume Targets: The corporation aims for a conservative four or five percent market share over the medium term, translating to roughly 10’000 annual sales in markets like Switzerland.

Two Decades of European Integration Behind the Core Brand Launch

Speaking at the Paris Motor Show, Geely European Head Aiden He emphasized that the brand’s arrival is built upon a 20-year operational history in the region. According to srf.ch, the company already employs approximately 1,000 engineers across its dedicated research and development hubs in Frankfurt and Göteborg.

The Swedish city of Göteborg served as the initial beachhead for the Asian enterprise. In 2010, the firm acquired Volvo, successfully reviving the struggling Scandinavian manufacturer. Following that turnaround, the corporate umbrella expanded further across Europe, launching Polestar in 2017, Zeekr in 2021, and Lynk & Co in 2024. The introduction of the core Geely brand itself marks the latest phase of this multi-brand deployment.

Beyond traditional passenger vehicles, the conglomerate’s European footprint includes manufacturing the electric black cabs deployed on London streets, holding a 50% stake in Smart alongside Mercedes-Benz Group (ETR: MBG), and maintaining a 10,0% equity holding in Mercedes-Benz itself, as detailed by srf.ch.

Brand Asset Acquisition / Launch Year Operational Base Volvo Cars 2010 Göteborg, Sweden Polestar 2017 Sweden / Global Zeekr 2021 Europe / China Lynk & Co 2024 Europe / China

Avoiding Cannibalization Amid a Crowded Continental Market

A central challenge for management involves differentiating the core brand from existing sister marques within the corporate portfolio. Aiden He addressed this at the Paris autoshow, noting to srf.ch that every brand is completely anders and has a eigene Positionierung while reiterating that building consumer recognition requires a multi-year investment cycle.

At the same time, external analysts warn that the sheer volume of incoming Asian nameplates could create headwinds. Stefan Bratzel, professor of automotive economics at the Center of Automotive Management in Bergisch Gladbach, cautioned via srf.ch that the continuous influx of models risks customer confusion and internal brand cannibalization.

Bratzel noted that vehicle purchases rely heavily on emotional resonance and established consumer trust rather than purely cost-driven metrics, suggesting that heritage European manufacturers retain a distinct advantage in brand loyalty.

Transitioning to Localized Supply Chains and Production by 2028

To mitigate import tariffs and logistics friction, Geely currently plans to shift a portion of its manufacturing footprint directly to Europe. Beginning in 2028, the enterprise intends to build vehicles in Valencia, Spain, in cooperation with Ford, while evaluating additional premium model production inside existing Volvo manufacturing plants, according to srf.ch.

Photo: europesays.com

Aiden He maintains that achieving a ein Prozent market share is the baseline requirement for operational survival, while setting a target of vier oder fünf Prozent within five years. In the Swiss market, that objective would require roughly 10’000 annual deliveries, placing the firm alongside mid-tier competitors such as Hyundai and Renault.