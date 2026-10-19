Gold Prices Stabilize as Traders Trim Fed Rate Hike Bets

Gold prices traded near $4,180 per ounce at the start of the week, stabilizing after a 0.7% decline the previous week as traders trimmed bets on a Federal Reserve interest rate hike this month following comments from central bank officials, Asharq Business reported.

Federal Reserve Rate Hike Expectations and Market Reactions

Market participants scaled back expectations for a quarter-point rate increase to under 20% after interpreting recent rhetoric from Federal Reserve officials as supportive of maintaining steady borrowing costs at the upcoming policy meeting. As noted by Annahar, CME FedWatch data indicates a probability of a rate increase later this month, alongside an 89% probability for a move in December. Elevated borrowing costs continue to exert downward pressure on non-yielding bullion, even as hot inflation readings across the consumer and producer price indexes complicate the central bank’s path forward. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee called this week’s stronger-than-expected inflation data “disappointing,” while Cleveland Fed President Beth Hamack stated that the U.S. central bank may have to raise interest rates more aggressively if public inflation expectations deteriorate significantly.

The Bottom Line

Spot gold prices hovered around $4,180 per ounce following a volatile weekly trading cycle that tested key technical supports.

Traders have reduced the probability of an October Federal Reserve interest rate hike to below 20%.

The precious metal has maintained a crucial technical floor above $4,000 per ounce since August, despite trading down roughly 20% from its yearly peak established prior to geopolitical tensions.

Precious Metals Performance and Currency Dynamics

During the week’s trading sessions, spot gold touched a weekly peak of $4,216.91 before sliding to a low of $4,073.35 on Wednesday, according to data cited by Investing.com, following a hotter-than-expected annual inflation print. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index remained largely unchanged after dropping 0.3% the prior week, handing gold a modest reprieve as the greenback faced its first weekly retreat in five weeks. Kelvin Wong, senior market analyst at Oanda, noted that gold remained bound within a range defined by a $4,221 ceiling and a $4,075 floor.

Asset Spot Price Weekly Change Metric Gold (Spot) $4,180.97 / oz +0.4% (Daily) / -0.5% (Weekly) Silver (Spot) $57.33 / oz +0.6% (Daily) Platinum (Spot) $1,642.75 / oz +1.1% (Daily) Palladium (Spot) $1,143.46 / oz +1.5% (Daily)

Technical Resistance Levels and Investor Sentiment Splits

Technical positioning reveals a divided market as prices approach the $4,200 threshold. Kitco’s weekly survey of 12 analysts showed 33% anticipating higher prices, 17% expecting a decline, and 50% projecting range-bound consolidation, while retail sentiment leaned 45% bearish against 43% bullish. According to insights shared with Lebanon Debate by gold trader Bashir Hassoun, a confirmed daily and weekly close above the $4,180 resistance marker is necessary to unlock a path toward the $4,232 to $4,240 range.

Photo: Lebanon Debate

Bond Yield Shifts and Global Market Capital Flows

Beyond currency fluctuations, broader cross-asset movements provided underlying support for bullion. As reported by Al Jazeera, U.S. Treasury yields retreated by 12 to 15 basis points across various maturities as capital shifted out of equities and into fixed-income instruments amid heightened valuation concerns surrounding artificial intelligence sector spending. This yield compression enhanced the relative appeal of non-yielding bullion even as persistent inflation metrics complicated macroeconomic forecasts ahead of the Federal Reserve’s late-October policy gathering.

Global Market Dynamics and Technical Support Boundaries

Additional technical parameters outlined in market analysis identify immediate support levels at 4,154, the 4,121-4,100 zone, and 4,074.68 corresponding to the weekly 38.2% Fibonacci retracement. On the upside, resistance levels include 4,200, the weekly high of 4,216.91, and the weekly 20 simple moving average at 4,265.43, with prospective longer-term targets extending to 4,464.93. In international markets, several major mutual funds in India announced public notices late Thursday suspending large subscriptions in gold-backed exchange-traded funds just ahead of the peak investment demand period of the festive season.

Photo: annahar.com