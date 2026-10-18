Tanzania Reviews $8.8B World Bank Portfolio in Bangkok

Tanzania’s finance minister met with World Bank leadership in Bangkok to review an active development portfolio of 33 projects valued at over $8.8 billion, as officials reported economic growth reaching 6.3 percent in the first quarter of 2026.

Official data show 6.1 percent growth in the first quarter of 2026, while separate reports noted economy expansion by 6.3 percent in the first quarter of 2026. Inflation held at 4.3 percent in September, remaining inside the target range of three to five percent.

Meeting on the sidelines of the annual gatherings for the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group in Bangkok, Thailand, Finance Minister Ambassador Khamis Mussa Omar detailed the financial standing of the country’s multi-billion-dollar development footprint. While the World Bank’s own country page lists an active portfolio of $8.4 billion across 33 operations as of 31 August 2026, Tanzanian officials value the active investments at more than $8.8 billion, backed by International Development Association soft-term financing.

The bilateral talks in Bangkok featured discussions between Ambassador Omar and Dr Ndiamé Diop, the World Bank’s Vice President for Eastern and Southern Africa. The meetings also included outgoing World Bank Executive Director for Africa Group I Zarau Kibwe, whose tenure witnessed Tanzania attain lower-middle-income country status as joint project values grew from approximately $4 billion. Ambassador Omar expressed confidence that cooperation would continue under Dr Kibwe’s successor, Lonkhululeko Magagula. The Tanzanian delegation included Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance Dr Natu El-Maamry Mwamba, Permanent Secretary in the President’s Office responsible for Planning and Executive Secretary of the Planning Commission Dr Tausi Kida, Bank of Tanzania Governor Emmanuel Tutuba, and Zanzibar Finance Minister Juma Malik Akil.

Infrastructure Corridors and Strategic Financing Plans

The discussions in Thailand centered heavily on transforming transportation and energy networks. The government is pressing forward with projects to integrate the Dar es Salaam Port alongside the standard gauge railway and the meter-gauge Central Railway Line to slash freight transit times.

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Minister Omar outlined ambitions to turn the Central Corridor into a strategic transport and economic route to stimulate commerce and generate employment. Energy security also claimed a central role, with Tanzania participating in projects intended to strengthen electricity interconnections between Tanzania and neighbouring Zambia.

Balancing Growth Metrics and Fiscal Policy Coordination

Addressing the IMF’s African Group I constituency, Minister Omar emphasized the necessity of tighter synchronization between monetary and fiscal policies to absorb international economic turbulence. He noted that legal amendments had increased the capital of the Bank of Tanzania to reinforce institutional shock defenses.

Photo: www.thecitizen.co.tz

Between 2022 and 2026, Tanzania received approximately US$1.7 billion in IMF financing, which included about US$1.063 billion through the Extended Credit Facility. The IMF completed final program reviews in July 2026.

Tanzania has benefited from nearly $6 billion in IDA-20 financing, while under IDA-21 we have been allocated $2.54 billion, alongside financing commitments exceeding $760 million, with other projects still being prepared for implementation. Ambassador Khamis Mussa Omar, Minister for Finance

Human Capital and Youth Employment Initiatives

Beyond physical infrastructure, multilateral talks turned to social safety nets and workforce development. The World Bank’s ongoing support targets the Tanzania Social Action Fund, which delivers direct financial cash transfers and capacity building for vulnerable rural households.

In a separate bilateral meeting in Bangkok, Minister Omar conferred with UNDP officials regarding youth unemployment and educational expansion.

The World Bank Group’s Tanzania Economic Update highlighted priorities for building a stronger workforce through better skills development, social protection, and labor market systems, alongside expanding the number of productive firms capable of generating quality jobs. World Bank Division Director for Tanzania Firas Raad noted that investments in education, skills, and health help ensure growth is more inclusive and sustainable, while International Finance Corporation Division Director for Tanzania Mary-Jean Moyo emphasized that helping productive firms invest and expand can deliver better opportunities for citizens.