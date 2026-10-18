Foxconn Slovakia Starts Hiring in Nitra for AI Infrastructure Jobs

Foxconn Slovakia is recruiting at least 300 new employees at its Nitra plant, prioritizing engineering and technical roles before expanding to assembly lines. The hiring drive follows 509 layoffs late last year and aligns with parent company Hon Hai Technology Group reporting a 47% third-quarter revenue surge driven by artificial intelligence server demand.

Foxconn Slovakia Hiring Drive at a Glance

Hiring Scale: At least 300 new positions opening in Nitra, starting with engineering and progressing to production.

At least 300 new positions opening in Nitra, starting with engineering and progressing to production. Prior Layoffs: The plant previously cut 509 jobs, filing notice in November 2024 with terminations occurring in December.

The plant previously cut 509 jobs, filing notice in November 2024 with terminations occurring in December. Global Context: Parent company Hon Hai Technology Group posted Q3 revenues of 85.28 billion euros.

Shifting from Televisions to Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure

The operational pivot at the Nitra industrial park mirrors broader contractions in Europe’s consumer electronics sector.

For Foxconn Slovakia, the downturn was compounded by the strategic retreat of its dominant customer, Sony. Sony sold its television division to China’s TCL, leaving the Nitra plant grappling with shrinking orders and subsequent layoffs of 509 employees registered with the Central Office of Labour, Social Affairs and Family.

Yet, corporate filings indicate that executive management actively pursued replacement contracts. Those efforts have materialized into new production lines focused on artificial intelligence hardware and cloud infrastructure components, prompting the current reversal in employment figures.

Engineering Roles Precede Production Line Expansion

Communication manager Ladislav Procházka confirmed to Aktuality that the facility has initiated recruitment for specialized electro-technical positions. While official corporate figures regarding the exact headcount remain guarded, internal sources cited by Aktuality place the initial phase at a minimum of 300 openings.

Photo: Aktuality

Subsequent hiring phases will incorporate assembly and manufacturing operators. Training programs will center on advanced manufacturing competencies, specifically robotics and smart production systems, reflecting the plant’s integration into Hon Hai’s global AI server supply chain.

Metric Previous Period Current Status Hon Hai Technology Group Q3 Revenue Baseline prior year 85.28 billion EUR, +47% YoY Primary Manufacturing Focus Consumer electronics and Sony displays AI server infrastructure and smart electronics

Global Revenue Surge Drives Local Rebound

The local hiring push in western Slovakia directly reflects macroeconomic tailwinds from the parent conglomerate. Taiwanesse-headquartered Hon Hai Technology Group announced early in October that its third-quarter revenues reached approximately 85.28 billion euros. This performance represents a 47% year-over-year increase for the July-through-September window.

Management attributes the expansion to surging enterprise expenditure on generative artificial intelligence infrastructure. The cloud and networking product division recorded exceptional gains, complemented by steady demand for intelligent consumer devices, including Apple’s iPhone lines produced within the wider manufacturing network.

With corporate leadership projecting sustained demand for AI hardware through the fourth quarter, the Nitra facility transitions from a legacy television assembly site into a specialized node supporting high-margin enterprise technology infrastructure.

Corporate Evolution and Regional Footprint

The facility began operating in the Nitra industrial park in 2007 under the trade name Sony Slovakia. In 2010, Sony formed a strategic alliance with Taiwanese electrical engineering giant Hon Hai Precision Industry under the business name Foxconn, selling its majority stake in the Nitra plant. In June 2010, the entity changed its name to Foxconn Slovakia. Its manufacturing portfolio includes consumer electronics, automotive industry components, and other products for the electrical engineering industry.

Photo: HNonline