Johns Hopkins: Low Bone Density Predicts Faster Brain Aging

Researchers at Johns Hopkins University published findings in Radiology linking decreasing bone density in the upper spine to accelerated brain aging. Led by Sara Momtazmanesh, the study analyzed thoracic computed tomography scans alongside brain magnetic resonance imaging and cognitive tests to identify potential early neurological warning signs.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Opportunistic Screening: The deep-learning algorithm evaluates bone density from existing chest scans originally ordered for other clinical purposes, avoiding extra radiation or appointments.

The deep-learning algorithm evaluates bone density from existing chest scans originally ordered for other clinical purposes, avoiding extra radiation or appointments. Structural Brain Changes: Lower spinal bone density correlates with white-matter hyperintensities in the corpus callosum and declining fractional anisotropy in the anterior internal capsule.

Lower spinal bone density correlates with white-matter hyperintensities in the corpus callosum and declining fractional anisotropy in the anterior internal capsule. Metabolic Vulnerability: The association between spinal bone loss and neurodegeneration appears significantly amplified in patients with diabetes.

Thoracic CT Data and Neuroimaging Findings

The investigative team initially reviewed 2,086 patient records containing thoracic computed tomography scans. From that pool, 715 participants with complete datasets for bone mineral density, magnetic resonance imaging, and cognitive assessments underwent deeper evaluation. The mean age of this filtered cohort sat at approximately 69 years, with an observation period spanning approximately 5 years.

Automated measurements utilizing deep-learning tools developed in the laboratory of Shadpour Demehri enabled researchers to quantify bone density opportunistically. Furthermore, those same subjects showed a pronounced reduction in fractional anisotropy within the anterior internal capsule, signaling a distinct loss of structural integrity in critical neural pathways.

Amplified Neurodegenerative Markers in Diabetes Patients

Stratification of the cohort by metabolic health status exposed stark divergences in how bone loss mirrors neurological decline. Among participants without a diagnosis of diabetes, the observed correlations remained largely negligible. However, in subjects managing diabetes, low bone density tracked alongside a 5-percent faster accumulation of white-matter lesions. Annualized damage metrics inside the corpus callosum escalated by 12.8 percent per year within this specific metabolic subgroup.

Clinical Parameter Study Cohort Metric Observed Impact / Marker Primary Cohort Size 715 participants (complete data) Mean age ~69 years; ~5-year observation period Neural Pathway Integrity Anterior internal capsule Pronounced drop in fractional anisotropy Metabolic Subgroup (Diabetes) Corpus callosum lesions 12.8% annual increase in structural damage Global Osteoporosis Prevalence 18.3% worldwide Affects approximately 200 million women globally

Biomarker tracking within the study also underscored metabolic variations, noting high-density lipoprotein cholesterol comparators registering at 57.0 milligrams per deciliter versus 53.0 milligrams per deciliter across comparative subsets. Study authors emphasize that these correlations do not establish direct causality. Instead, investigators point toward shared metabolic aging pathways—such as progressive insulin resistance, altered lipid metabolism, and menopausal hormonal shifts—that act simultaneously upon the skeletal and central nervous systems.

Global Osteoporosis Landscape and Diagnostic Horizons

These findings arrive against a backdrop of widespread skeletal degradation in aging populations. Epidemiological figures cited within the research context indicate that osteoporosis affects 18.3 percent of the global population, translating to roughly 200 million women. Domestically in the United States, 12.6 percent of adults aged 50 and older meet clinical criteria for osteoporosis, while low bone mass impacts 43.1 percent of that same demographic age bracket.

Linking skeletal integrity to microstructural neurological decline establishes a theoretical framework for identifying neurodegenerative vulnerability through standard imaging. Because thoracic computed tomography scans are frequently acquired for pulmonary or cardiovascular evaluations, implementing automated artificial intelligence analytics could flag cognitive risk markers early without requiring dedicated neurologic screening protocols.

References

Momtazmanesh, S. et al. Radiology.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.