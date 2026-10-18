Ángelo Caro maintains elite skateboarding level ahead of 2028 Games

Peruvian skateboarder Ángelo Caro is maintaining his position at the elite level of international street skateboarding throughout 2026, highlighted by a world-class silver medal in Brazil, as he targets an Olympic appearance at the Los Ángeles 2028 Games.

Opening Strong in São Paulo

The 2026 competitive calendar opened with a result that established Caro among the global vanguard. In March, Caro secured the street skateboarding world sub-championship in São Paulo, Brazil, finishing just 0,78 points behind Japan’s Toa Sasaki. That narrow margin missed the top spot on the podium but confirmed the Peruvian athlete’s enduring capacity to challenge a rapidly evolving generation of global competitors.

The most meaningful words, right before heading to the Youth Olympics! ✨Jacen Yactayo and #Tokyo2020 Olympian Angelo Caro shared a special conversation at the World Skate Games 2026. 🙌#Olympics #YouthOlympics #Skateboarding #wsgasu26 pic.twitter.com/o7rbBPtKSs — https://x.com/Olympics/status/2111096699301081516

Following that runner-up finish, Caro advanced to the semifinals of the World Skate Cup in Rome. More recently, at the World Skate Games 2026 in Asunción, he placed fifth in the men’s street final. Three distinct international competitions against top-tier fields demonstrated a consistent presence in the decisive rounds.

Navigating a Youth-Driven Global Elite

The competitive landscape of international skateboarding has shifted considerably since the sport debuted at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Younger athletes introduce increasingly complex trick selections each season, while nations like Japan have established a deep pool of dominant talent.

At the Asunción World Skate Games, Japanese competitor Ginwoo Onodera claimed the world title, accompanied on the podium by South Korea’s Juni Kang and Japan’s Taiga Nagai. Amidst this rising baseline of technical difficulty, Caro remains one of South America’s most durable representatives in the international street circuit, sustaining high-level performance across multiple years.

The Road to Los Ángeles 2028

Caro has already represented Peru at two Olympic cycles: the inaugural skateboarding event at Tokyo 2020 and the Paris 2024 Games. Now 27 years old, he aims for an appearance at Los Ángeles 2028.

Securing an Olympic berth requires sustained accumulation of ranking points within the World Skate qualification window. His 2026 campaign provides the foundational results needed to maintain competitiveness against the peers with whom he will contest future quota spots. Beyond current rankings, Caro possesses the practical asset of prior Olympic experience, having already competed under the pressures unique to multi-sport Games environments.

As the sport continues its rapid evolution, Caro’s consistent presence in international finals marks his ongoing adaptation to a demanding competitive field, setting the stage for the qualification cycle ahead.