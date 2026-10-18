Amanda Seyfried Offers Philosophical Reply at Academy Museum Gala

Amanda Seyfried offered a philosophical and deliberately evasive update on her personal life during a red-carpet appearance at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 17, 2026, speaking candidly about accepting whatever circumstances come her way.

Red Carpet Philosophical Reflection at the Academy Museum Gala

Attending the sixth annual Academy Museum Gala solo on Saturday, October 17, 2026, the 40-year-old actress drew considerable attention on the red carpet. Wearing a strapless Prada gown with Tiffany jewelry, she offered a relaxed and slightly baffling snapshot of her current mindset when The Hollywood Reporter asked her about life right now.

Amanda Seyfried at the Academy Museum Gala 🖤 pic.twitter.com/eJOA1d2o3s — https://x.com/aseyfriedphotos/status/2111661918096142615

It’s interesting, yeah, it’s interesting. Amanda Seyfried

She agreed with the interviewer that giving interviews is difficult at the moment, though she added that it was for a good reason without disclosing details of her professional schedule. Expanding on her view of the present, she offered a broad, reflective perspective on her daily circumstances.

Photo: Us Weekly

I think everything that’s happening is meant to happen [and] everything, everyone that’s in your life is meant to be in your life. That’s just, kind of, and I’m here tonight. I’m meant to be here, and I get to go home tomorrow and I’m meant to be home and so on and so forth. Amanda Seyfried

When the conversation turned to topics she actually wanted to cover, Seyfried happily shifted the subject away from her headline-making personal life. She told reporters that she enjoys discussing things like emus, Halloween, apple pie, olives, and good hard ciders. Later, realizing how vague her remarks sounded, she poked fun at herself on Instagram by commenting on footage of her red-carpet exchange with the frank admission What AM I even saying.

Separation from Thomas Sadoski After Nine Years of Marriage

The red-carpet appearance arrived nearly one month after Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski, 50, announced their separation after nine years of marriage. The pair originally met in 2015 while starring in the off-Broadway play The Way We Get By . After getting engaged later that year, they eloped in 2017, taking off into the country with an officiant and just the two of them.

Photo: Comic Basics

In a joint statement provided to People regarding the end of their marriage, the former couple confirmed they had been separated for a while and noted that the split had proven to be the right move for their family unit. They share two children, a nine-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son, primarily raising them on an upstate New York farm where Seyfried gardens and cares for animals including goats, chickens, and horses.

New Film Projects and Past Portrayals of Elizabeth Holmes

Beyond her red-carpet fashion and family updates, Seyfried has maintained a busy professional slate. On October 16, A24 released the two-hour, 55-minute documentary You Can See Everything . The project starts 34 days before Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes reports to prison, capturing Holmes inviting filmmakers to document her life over a three-year span.

Actress Amanda Seyfried Sparks Mystery Over Secret New Film Project

Seyfried, who previously won a 2022 Emmy for portraying Holmes in Hulu’s limited series The Dropout , appears in the documentary. Speaking with Variety at the gala about whether she would ever meet the disgraced founder as Holmes serves her prison sentence, Seyfried addressed the situation. She said Elizabeth Holmes is getting out this year and noted she did not know if she wanted to meet her, adding that life is long and that she loves challenges.