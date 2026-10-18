Real Madrid hosts Sevilla as managerial decisions point toward Endrick

Real Madrid hosts Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabéu under a wave of tactical shifts, navigating their first fixture without Vinicius. Managerial decisions point toward utilizing Endrick on the right wing following a stellar performance against Gasperini’s side in Rome, while Mbappé remains untouchable in the central attacking position.

The tactical configuration for Los Blancos sees further adjustments, with Diomande maintaining his spot on the left flank where he wreaked havoc last Tuesday. This alignment forces Bellingham to drop slightly deeper, disrupting the tridente most used by the luso throughout the season. The adjustments come on the heels of a morale-boosting Champions League comeback victory, injecting much-needed vigor into the squad.

Meanwhile, Sevilla arrives in the capital bolstered by the return of Lucas Stassin. The Belgian striker has recovered from the physical ailments that sidelined him since the match against Deportivo at Riazor, offering a crucial offensive boost for the visitors. Sevilla’s matchday squad also incorporates youth academy prospects Nico Guillén, Jesús Cruz, and Rafa Romero, alongside Fábio Cardoso.

Squad Absences and Tactical Adjustments at the Bernabéu

Sevilla travels to Madrid missing several key personnel. Giorgi Kochorashvili anchors the latest unavailable list, while Isaac Romero serves a suspension following his red card at the Ciutat de València. The visitors also must contend with the absence of injured players Jon Guridi, Marcao, Iker Muñoz, and Miguel Sierra.

"Es una 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐬𝐢𝐨́𝐧 𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐚 que marca la diferencia".🗣️ Las palabras de Kike Salas con Ricardo Sierra en el descanso del Real Madrid vs Sevilla FC tras la acción de Arda Güler.#LALIGAEASPORTS #LaCasaDelFútbol pic.twitter.com/ZMabrGcYiM — https://x.com/USER_ID/status/2111910050696503732

For Real Madrid, the challenge lies in sustaining momentum following a midweek triumph. The tactical gamble on Endrick reflects a willingness to experiment, creating an unpredictable dynamic for tonight’s league encounter.

As the teams finalize their preparations on the pitch, attention shifts to the official starting lineups to confirm how both managers deploy their available assets in this crucial domestic clash.