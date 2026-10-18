Gianina D’Angelo reflected on her 2004 debut on Rojo

Singer and songwriter Gianina D’Angelo reflected on her 2004 television debut on the talent show Rojo, fama contra fama, detailing the adolescent dilemma of freezing her university classical singing studies to compete.

Now 41, D’Angelo revisited that career-shifting choice during an appearance on the podcast Conversaciones Épicas, explaining how unexpected the transition into commercial television was at age 19.

The Reality of Leaving Academics Behind

D’Angelo had planned to begin formal studies in lyric interpretation at the university level the exact year she was cast via a submitted video.

She recalled having to freeze her academic plans before her higher education training even started.

During her run on the TVN program, she distinguished herself with a lyric singing style that ultimately carried her to the grand finale.

The Stigmas of TV Versus Academia

Entering the television landscape as a teenager meant navigating an immediate cultural divide between formal classical training and commercial media. D’Angelo noted that the friction between academic structures and the demands of commercial music and television is particularly pronounced in Chile.

Despite the exposure the program provided, she maintained her ties to classical music. Following her television run, she secured a consular scholarship that funded a two-year move to Argentina to further her musical education.

Building a Classical Crossover Path

That international training gave her access to staging elements that shaped her signature theatrical performances. Reflecting in a past interview with pagina7.cl, she noted that while multimedia stage shows are more common on contemporary iterations of the franchise, she viewed herself as a pioneer of that style during her original run.

Career Milestone Details Television Debut Entered Rojo, fama contra fama in 2004 at approximately 19 years old. Studies in Argentina Spent two years on a scholarship developing stage production and classical performance elements. Name Evolution Transitioned from her birth name, Gianina Ramos, to Gianina D’Angelo, drawing on her Italian heritage and reactions to her vocal style.

Following her time on television, she recorded an album and continued performing within the Classical Crossover genre, which blends classical compositions with contemporary styles. She also officially adopted the surname D’Angelo, combining her Italian family roots with the common audience sentiment that she sang like an angel.