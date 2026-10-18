Jim O’Heir recounts meeting Mary Tyler Moore

Jim O’Heir opened up about a humiliating 1989 encounter with his celebrity crush, Mary Tyler Moore, while she hosted Saturday Night Live in New York City, wideopencountry.com reported. Long before playing Jerry Gergich on Parks and Recreation, a broke O’Heir scraped together cash with Chicago friends to travel and sleep five to a hotel room just for a glimpse of the star.

The Bottom Line

Jim O’Heir recounted meeting his longtime celebrity crush, Mary Tyler Moore, during her 1989 Saturday Night Live hosting stint.

The future sitcom star traveled from Chicago to New York with friends, squeezing five people into a single hotel room to afford the trip.

A Chicago Road Trip for Saturday Night Live

Back in 1989, long before landing his career-defining role on NBC’s Parks and Recreation, O’Heir was a struggling actor based in Chicago with limited funds. When a friend who worked as a writer on Saturday Night Live tipped him off that Mary Tyler Moore was set to host the late-night sketch comedy institution in New York City, O’Heir knew he had to make the cross-country journey happen. “Everybody knew I was in love with her,” O’Heir told ReMIND magazine, noting that his circle of friends was well aware of his intense admiration for the television icon.

Because finances were tight, the trip required a logistical scramble among his peers. “I wasn’t making any money, so my buddies and I scraped together everything we could,” O’Heir explained. The group dynamic made for strange bedfellows in Manhattan. While O’Heir was singularly focused on meeting Moore, his companions were entirely invested in the week’s musical guest, Elvis Costello. “They didn’t care about Mary Tyler Moore, and I didn’t care about Elvis Costello,” he recalled of sharing a cramped hotel room under false pretenses about occupant numbers.

Staring Down a Humiliating Exit

Gaining access to the studios at 30 Rockefeller Plaza meant sitting through multiple rounds of grueling rehearsals while waiting for an appropriate window to approach the star. O’Heir admitted the entire buildup left him deeply nervous, culminating in a moment he bluntly described to ReMIND as “humiliating.” As Moore prepared to leave the building, he realized his last opportunity to speak with her was slipping away.

“I stepped in front of her, and my brain just stopped working,” O’Heir said. Instead of delivering a smooth introduction, he froze completely, staring silently at the screen legend. Recognizing the young fan’s paralyzing awe, Moore defused the tense silence herself. She looked at him, smiled warmly, and asked, “Would you like a picture?” Completely overwhelmed, O’Heir managed nothing more than a nod.

Event Detail Recorded Fact Year of Encounter 1989 Location New York City (Saturday Night Live) Original Base Chicago, Illinois Lasting Memento A photograph still kept on his desk

A Keepsake That Survived Decades in Television

Despite the initial mortification of losing his voice in front of one of television’s most celebrated pioneers, the awkward encounter yielded a permanent keepsake. The photograph snapped that day in New York City did not get lost to time or tucked away in a storage box. O’Heir confirmed that the memento remains proudly displayed on his desk to this day, serving as a reminder of his pre-fame pilgrimage to see the star of The Mary Tyler Moore Show.