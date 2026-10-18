Central Missouri Football Ranks Seventh in NCAA Super Region 4 NPI

The University of Central Missouri Mules Football team landed at No. 7 in the initial set of NCAA Power Index Super Region 4 rankings released on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, by the NCAA, positioning themselves solidly within the postseason chase as the regular season hits the back stretch.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Mules hold a 5-2 overall record and a 4-1 mark in conference play, keeping offensive projections high heading into the late-October stretch.

Central Missouri is scheduled to play Emporia State, with the NPI ranking system considering game results and strength of schedule.

Strength of schedule metrics will heavily dictate whether the Mules can climb out of the seventh spot before the final bracket selection.

The Anatomy of the Super Region 4 Standings

The NCAA Power Index, a metric that evaluates performance past raw win-loss records by factoring in strength of schedule, placed the Mules 21st overall across Division II. Slippery Rock currently occupies the No. 1 spot in the national overall list out of Super Region 1. Meanwhile, Super Region 4 is crowded with heavy hitters from the MIAA, the Great American Conference, the Lone Star Conference, and the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

Harding leads the regional table at No. 1. Colorado State University Pueblo sits right behind at No. 2, with Emporia State rounding out the top three at No. 3. Northwest Missouri State, Western Colorado, and Central Washington occupy positions four through six, putting the Mules at No. 7 just ahead of East Central at No. 8.

Super Region 4 Rank Team Conference 1 Harding GAC 2 Colorado State University Pueblo RMAC 3 Emporia State MIAA 4 Northwest Missouri State MIAA 5 Western Colorado RMAC 7 Central Missouri MIAA 8 East Central GAC

Homecoming Thriller Sets the Stage

The Mules earned their current standing following a 49-43 victory over the Washburn Ichabods during the annual UCM Homecoming Game in Warrensburg on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. That high-scoring affair pushed Central Missouri’s record to 5-2 overall and 4-1 in conference action.

The NPI system continues to update dynamically as teams play out their schedules. Only the top eight teams in the final Super Region 4 NPI standings will secure a berth in the 2026 NCAA-II Football Tournament once automatic qualifiers and at-large bids shake out.

Road Test in Emporia

Central Missouri must quickly pivot from the ranking reveal to a crucial road trip. The Mules are scheduled to travel to Emporia, Kan., on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026, at 7 p.m. to face Emporia State.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.