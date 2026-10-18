Korona Kielce Coach Jacek Zieliński Faces Sacking After 1-6 Defeat to Lech Poznań

Korona Kielce manager Jacek Zieliński faces imminent dismissal following a devastating 6–1 Ekstraklasa defeat away to reigning champions Lech Poznań on October 18, 2026. Damian Wysocki of wKielcach.info first broke the news mid-match at the Stadion Miejski, reporting that the heavy loss would cost the 65-year-old coach his position.

Tactical Collapse at Stadion Miejski

The visiting side travelled to Poznań hoping to exploit defensive vulnerabilities left by Lech’s recent 4–0 UEFA Europa League thrashing by Bayer Leverkusen. Instead, the tactical setup unraveled inside the opening twenty-three minutes. Lech pokonał Koronę Kielce.

🟨🟥 To raczej będzie ostatni mecz Jacka Zielińskiego w Koronie Kielce. — https://x.com/user/status/2111848151749668874

By halftime, the scoreline read 4–0 after strikes from Afonso Sousa and further damage by Ishak. Camilo Mena provided a lone, fleeting response for the visitors, but Agnero sealed the 6–1 scoreline in the second half.

Front-Office Expectations and the Financial Context

The impending dismissal marks a sharp pivot for a club undergoing a massive financial and structural metamorphosis. Since Łukasz Maciejczyk took ownership in 2025, the front office has injected significant capital into the squad, breaking historical spending limits to bring in high-profile talent. As noted by Radio Kielce, Zieliński defended his project publicly ahead of the match, pointing out that “good and loud transfers for large amounts do not always immediately create a cohesive team.”

Photo: Onet

Metric Korona Kielce Lech Poznań Current League Position 9th (15 points) Top Tier Contender Recent Form (Last 5) 1 Win, 4 Losses Rebounding Goals Conceded (Match) 6 1

Despite two consecutive seasons securing 11th-place finishes under Zieliński, the influx of over 6 million euros in summer transfer spending altered ownership expectations. Sitting 9th in the Ekstraklasa standings with 15 points through 11 fixtures, the club’s leadership demanded immediate returns that advanced metrics and cohesive pitch automatisms failed to produce.

Social Backlash and Family Response

Beyond the boardroom pressures, the human cost of the poor run of form drew public attention. Tomasz Zieliński, an Eleven Sports commentator and son of the embattled manager, took to social media to condemn the abuse directed at his father during the slump. According to Meczyki.pl, he highlighted that “the kind of sewage that flowed onto my dad here in recent months was an overreaction, with death wishes at the forefront.”

Photo: Meczyki.pl

Korona Kielce now faces a crucial turnaround week ahead of their upcoming home fixture against GKS Katowice, where front-office executives are expected to finalize decisions regarding the technical staff.

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