Barcelona Defenders Eric Garcia and Jules Kounde Suffer Injuries

Barcelona face a defensive crisis ahead of facing Paris Saint-Germain as Eric Garcia and Jules Kounde suffer injuries during a 5-2 win over Real Betis on Saturday, leaving Hansi Flick scrambling for defensive alternatives.

The celebrations following a commanding victory in Seville turned into an urgent medical briefing before the squad even unpacked for Europe. Hansi Flick watched his side extend a 100 percent start to the league campaign with a ninth consecutive league victory on Saturday, but the triumph came at a severe personnel cost.

Eric Garcia and Jules Kounde Suffer Injuries Against Real Betis

The defensive setbacks unfolded during the closing moments at La Cartuja. Eric Garcia entered the pitch at halftime in place of Gerard Martín and put the visitors two goals to the good en route to the 5-2 scoreline, even netting the team’s fourth goal. But the defender pulled up suddenly with a muscular complaint ten minutes before full time, leaving the blaugranes a player down for the final stretch.

Eric Garcia will be out for three to four weeks with a thigh injury while Jules Kounde has suffered an ankle sprain, Barcelona said on Sunday.Barcelona will be without their two primary right-back options for Tuesday’s Champions League match away to Paris Saint-Germain, while… — https://x.com/TheAthleticFC/status/2111865792669139115

Medical evaluations confirmed that Garcia sustained a tear to the rectus femoris muscle in his right thigh. Meanwhile, French defender Jules Kounde completed the match but felt physical discomfort after the final whistle, revealing a left ankle sprain.

First-team player Eric Garcia has suffered a muscle injury to the rectus femoris muscle of his right thigh. Recovery time is estimated to be three to four weeks. FC Barcelona, Official Statement

The club announced that Garcia faces three to four weeks on the sidelines, ruling him out for both the upcoming European fixture and the domestic clash against Real Madrid. Kounde faces a shorter absence but will miss the trip to France entirely.

First-team player Jules Kounde has suffered a sprained left ankle and will miss the match against PSG. His availability for Sunday’s El Clasico against Real Madrid will depend on the progress of his recovery. FC Barcelona, Official Statement

Tactical Adjustments and Defensive Replacements for Hansi Flick

Flick must now reconstruct his backline ahead of the UEFA Champions League duel against Paris Saint-Germain. With Andreas Christensen already sidelined by injury, the German manager loses his most versatile defensive option in Garcia, who was capable of covering both right-back and central defence alongside Pau Cubarsi.

Photo: Barca Universal

To cover Kounde’s absence on the right flank, Joao Cancelo stands ready to step into the starting lineup, while Xavi Espart maintains his strong form on the left. In the centre, Gerard Martin is expected to be available after suffering from inflammation in his foot rather than an injury. Frenkie de Jong also provides an experienced, ball-playing option after working in central defence during training sessions.

On the opposing side, PSG face defensive worries of their own after Portuguese left-back Nuno Mendes picked up a left thigh injury during a win against Strasbourg and will be sidelined for weeks.

Set-Piece Efficiency and Attacking Boosts

Amid the defensive strain, Barcelona welcomed the return of Raphinha, who recovered from muscular discomfort and is set to play against Paris Saint-Germain. Flick credited his backroom staff, including Heiko Westermann and Jose Ramon de la Fuente, for the effectiveness of the team’s set-piece routines in Seville.

How Barcelona Ignored Pep's Warning on Eric Garcia

The squad travels to Paris to face a frontline featuring Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Desire Doue, and Maghnes Akliouche. Kounde’s potential return for the Clásico against Real Madrid on October 25 remains contingent on daily medical assessments.