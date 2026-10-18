Liv Morgan and Joe Hendry Win at WWE Honolulu House Show

On October 17, 2026, World Wrestling Entertainment returned to the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii, for a weekend house show featuring a championship change and a 5,216-ticket distribution reported by WrestleTix.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Live Gate Metrics: A distribution of 5,216 tickets demonstrates sustained regional demand for the touring house show model.

Championship Changes and Title Matches in Honolulu

The marquee development of the evening unfolded during the WWE Women’s World Championship Fatal 4-Way match. Liv Morgan successfully defended her title against Stephanie Vaquer, Iyo Sky, and Sol Ruca, as noted in results covered by Fightful. However, contrasting results from primary reporting indicated that Liv Morgan defeated Stephanie Vaquer, Iyo Sky, and Sol Ruca to win the title.

ジョーヘンドリーコンサートinハワイ🤙🌺 I Believe in Hawaii ♫ と、いい感じに撮れたブロンブレイカー。まだまだ余韻… またWWE日本公演してほしいなー#WWEHonolulu pic.twitter.com/2CafFwzcHx — https://x.com/momo_freakin/status/2111773497798345136

Nia Jax opened the card with a victory over Roxanne Perez. Dragon Lee secured a win against Big Cass, while Bayley defeated Lyra Valkyria in a Street Fight. Joe Hendry picked up a singles win over JD McDonagh.

Match Type Participants Winner Singles Match Nia Jax vs. Roxanne Perez Nia Jax Singles Match Dragon Lee vs. Big Cass Dragon Lee Street Fight Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria Bayley Fatal 4-Way Liv Morgan vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Iyo Sky vs. Sol Ruca Liv Morgan

Tag Team and Six-Man Action

Multi-person tags filled out the middle and upper tiers of the card at the Blaisdell Arena. The Usos—Jimmy and Jey Uso—teamed alongside Je’Von Evans to defeat the trio known as 946, consisting of Royce Keys, Bronco Nima, and Lucien Price, with Jaida Parker accompanying them to the ring. In another tag pairing, Chad Gable and Rey Fenix combined to defeat Ethan Page and Rusev.

Photo: fightful.com

The main event scene brought together six-man tag team competition. The team of Oba Femi, LA Knight, and Penta secured a victory over The Vision, which comprised Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, and Austin Theory, accompanied by Maxxine Dupri.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.