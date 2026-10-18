Duke-NUS study shows exercise reverses muscle aging

Exercise reverses muscle aging by activating regulatory proteins that lower DEAF1 levels and restore balance to the mTORC1 signaling pathway, according to research published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS). Led by Duke-NUS Medical School in collaboration with Singapore General Hospital and Cardiff University, the study shows that physical activity prompts older muscle tissue to clear out damaged proteins and restore repair capacity in animal models.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Cellular Cleanup: Aging causes muscle cells to accumulate defective proteins because a growth regulator called mTORC1 becomes overactive. Physical activity forces cells to sweep out this cellular debris while continuing to manufacture healthy proteins.

Aging causes muscle cells to accumulate defective proteins because a growth regulator called mTORC1 becomes overactive. Physical activity forces cells to sweep out this cellular debris while continuing to manufacture healthy proteins. The DEAF1 Switch: Researchers traced this decline to a gene called DEAF1, which increases with age and drives the mTORC1 imbalance. Exercise lowers DEAF1 levels via regulatory proteins, acting as a biological reset button.

Researchers traced this decline to a gene called DEAF1, which increases with age and drives the mTORC1 imbalance. Exercise lowers DEAF1 levels via regulatory proteins, acting as a biological reset button. Therapeutic Targets: Because animal models show that reducing DEAF1 restores muscle strength, future pharmacological treatments could potentially mimic these benefits for patients who are unable to exercise due to surgery, cancer, or chronic illness.

How the mTORC1 Pathway and DEAF1 Drive Muscle Deterioration

Muscle loss represents one of the most significant physical changes associated with aging, beginning around midlife and progressively impairing strength, metabolic regulation, and injury recovery. Maintaining functional muscle tissue requires a precise metabolic equilibrium between protein synthesis and the degradation of defective cellular components. At the center of this dynamic lies mTORC1, a critical signaling pathway that regulates cell growth and protein production. In aging tissue, this system loses its calibration. When mTORC1 becomes chronically overactive, cells prioritize excessive protein manufacturing while neglecting proteolytic clearance mechanisms, leading to a toxic accumulation of damaged proteins.

Scientists traced the upstream driver of this imbalance to the DEAF1 gene. As muscle tissue ages, DEAF1 expression increases, pushing mTORC1 activity higher and dismantling the cellular cleanup cycle. Under normal physiological conditions, DEAF1 is kept in check by FOXO proteins, which govern gene transcription and cellular maintenance. However, FOXO activity declines with age. As this regulatory protection fades, DEAF1 surges, locking aging muscles into a state where they steadily lose their intrinsic capacity to regenerate and repair structural damage.

Restoring Protein Balance Through Physical Activity

Physical exertion disrupts this pathological cascade by re-engaging the cellular maintenance apparatus. According to the findings published in PNAS, exercise activates regulatory proteins that suppress DEAF1 levels. This reduction brings mTORC1 back into a healthy operating range, permitting muscle cells to efficiently dispose of accumulated damaged proteins without halting the creation of new structural tissue.

How Exercise Reverses Muscle Aging: The mTORC1 & DEAF1 Breakthrough!

The operational mechanism was broken down by Assistant Professor Tang Hong-Wen, lead author of the study from the Cancer and Stem Cell Biology Program at Duke-NUS: “Exercise can reverse this process, correcting the imbalance. Physical activity activates certain proteins which lower DEAF1 levels, bringing the growth pathway back into balance. This allows aging muscles to clear out damaged proteins, rebuild themselves properly, and help them stay stronger and more resilient.”

However, the research revealed a critical biological ceiling. When DEAF1 levels become excessively elevated or FOXO activity drops too low, physical activity alone may fail to fully restore normal muscle repair. This physiological threshold offers a concrete explanation for why exercise efficacy varies widely among older adults, suggesting that cellular biological status dictates response capacity.

Biological Factor State in Healthy Muscle State in Aging Muscle Effect of Exercise DEAF1 Gene Regulated and suppressed Chronically elevated Levels are lowered mTORC1 Pathway Balanced growth and cleanup Hyperactive, blocks cleanup Restored to optimal balance Protein Homeostasis Efficient synthesis and removal Accumulation of damaged proteins Internal cleanup and repair reactivated

Experimental Models and Future Therapeutic Implications

To confirm the causal role of DEAF1, the research team conducted controlled experiments utilizing both fruit flies and older mice. Across these distinct animal models, the physiological outcomes remained consistent. Upregulating DEAF1 caused rapid muscle weakening, whereas reducing DEAF1 restored protein homeostasis and revived muscle strength. These parallel results indicate that the DEAF1 regulatory mechanism is evolutionarily conserved across species.

Beyond ordinary muscle aging, DEAF1 significantly impacts muscle stem cells responsible for tissue regeneration following trauma. As these stem cells degrade with age, recovery from major surgery, severe illness, or oncological conditions becomes increasingly difficult. Targeting the DEAF1 pathway could theoretically yield pharmaceutical interventions capable of mimicking exercise benefits for immobile patients, though clinical safety and efficacy in humans remain to be established through rigorous trials.

Highlighting the wider implications, Priscillia Choy Sze Mun—first author of the study and a research assistant within the Cancer and Stem Cell Biology Program at Duke-NUS—stated: “Exercise tells muscles to ‘clean up and reset.’ Lowering DEAF1 helps older muscles regain strength and balance, almost like hitting the rewind button. With millions of older adults at risk of muscle decline, understanding DEAF1 could lead to new ways to protect muscles and improve quality of life.”

Funding and Institutional Support

Financial support for the work comes from the Singapore Ministry of Education (2022-MOET1-0004, FY2025-MOET1-0004), the Diana Koh Innovative Cancer Research Award (Duke-NUS-DKICRA/2024/0001), the National Academy of Medicine (MOH-001189-00), and the Singapore Ministry of Health through the National Medical Research Council (NMRC) Office, MOH Holdings Pte Ltd under the NMRC (MOH-001208-00, MOH-001885-00, MOH-001831-00). In addition, authors Qian Gou and Priya D Gopal Krishnan were backed by the Khoo Postdoctoral Fellowship (Duke-NUS-KPFA/2025/0078; Duke-NUS-KPFA/2024/0075).

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician or healthcare provider with any questions regarding a medical condition.