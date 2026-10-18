Etihad Subsitutes Jakarta Flight With Hi Fly Wet Lease

Etihad Airways has substituted one of its two daily Abu Dhabi to Jakarta rotations with a wet-leased aircraft from Hi Fly, leaving passengers facing significant service downgrades with late notice. Affected travelers learned only days before departure that the morning rotation features a Portuguese wet-lease product lacking standard in-flight entertainment and internet connectivity.

Downgraded Amenities on the Jakarta Rotation

The substitution impacts both economy and business class passengers on the morning service between Abu Dhabi International Airport and Jakarta. According to loyaltylobby.com, travelers will find no internet connectivity on board the Hi Fly aircraft. In-flight entertainment is similarly restricted, requiring passengers to use their own personal devices.

Etihad maintains its own plane, crew, and standard service concept on the second daily flight to Jakarta. However, the introduction of the Hi Fly equipment on the first rotation mirrors a similar operational shift earlier this year, when Etihad transitioned its Abu Dhabi to Lisbon route to the same wet-lease carrier.

Passenger Rights and Policy Comparisons

For passengers beginning their journey within the European Union or European Economic Area, the equipment swap does not qualify as a cancellation under European Union Air Passenger Rights EC 261/2004. loyaltylobby.com reported that while affected travelers on the earlier Lisbon route eventually received flexibility—including full refunds or rebooking options via nearby cities—Etihad has not yet issued similar widespread waivers for the Jakarta service.

Route Wet-Lease Operator Reported Passenger Impact Abu Dhabi – Lisbon Hi Fly Late notification; travel waivers eventually issued allowing rebooking or refunds through February 28, 2026. Abu Dhabi – Jakarta Hi Fly Morning rotation only; loss of Wi-Fi and seatback in-flight entertainment with short notice.

Travelers booked on the affected morning flight continue to monitor for updated flexibility policies as departure dates approach.