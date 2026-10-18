Arkansas Razorbacks Host Florida in Final Home Match of 2026 Season

The Arkansas Razorbacks host the Florida Gators on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at Razorback Field for their final home match of the 2026 season, as reported by arkansasrazorbacks.com.

Arkansas enters the fixture holding a 5-4-4 overall record and a 3-1-3 mark in Southeastern Conference play. The program will honor six seniors after the final whistle: Kennedy Ball, Kate Carter, Bella Field, Cora Hair, Sabrina Jones, and Avery Wren.

The Razorbacks head into Sunday following a 1-0 shutout victory against Tennessee in Knoxville on Thursday. Junior forward Kyndal Ewertz scored the game-winner in the 13th minute, marking the second goal of her career. Goalkeeper Keegan Smith recorded five saves to secure her 16th career shutout, extending Arkansas’ unbeaten streak to five matches and preserving an unbeaten run in eight of their last nine appearances. The program has not lost at Regal Soccer Stadium since 2010.

The Challenge from Gainesville

Florida travels to Fayetteville under head coach Nick Zimmerman, who previously led Mississippi State for one season. The Gators arrive with a 6-5-3 overall record and a 2-3-2 conference standing following a 3-0 defeat at No. 2 Vanderbilt.

Razorbacks going head-to-head with Michigan, Florida and others for dominant 2028 point guard. https://t.co/yROeMRklnR — https://x.com/RazorbacksOnSI/status/2087914123824628000

Despite that setback, Florida remains the only team in the nation with two victories against top-five opponents in 2026. The Gators defeated then-No. 3 Florida State 3-1 on August 23, 2026, and followed up with a 1-0 upset of No. 5 Alabama on October 8, 2026.

Defending the Home Turf

Razorback Field remains one of the toughest venues for visiting programs. Arkansas is unbeaten in 58 of its last 64 matches at home, dating back to August 30, 2021, when the Hogs defeated No. 25 BYU. During that span, the team holds a 51-6-7 record in Fayetteville and carries a 30-match unbeaten streak in SEC home fixtures stretching back to 2020.

Sunday’s match will be broadcast live on SEC Network+, with Josh Haley handling play-by-play duties and Kelly Roliard providing analysis.