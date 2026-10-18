Analyzing golf dispersion patterns, instructor Adam Young challenged conventional wisdom by demonstrating that a tighter dispersion pattern with a fade can yield a lower expected score than a draw.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Fade bias optimization models show a superior scoring average (3.09 vs 3.28) under specific dispersion constraints, challenging traditional coaching dogma.

Club selection and start-line visualization metrics must account for human variability and dispersion width to accurately project round-by-round scoring averages.

The Flaw in the Draw-First Mentality

Conventional wisdom on the golf course suggests that utilizing a draw is universally superior when trying to navigate water hazards situated on a specific side of a hole. According to Adam Young Golf, players routinely default to this shape under the assumption that it inherently removes the danger from play. But the analytical reality of shot distribution tells a different story.

Here's a tour pro dispersion.I've simulated what it would look like if this player had a predominant one-way miss (relative to both flag and start line).Look at the predicted score. pic.twitter.com/dp4iyzgWLe — https://x.com/adamyounggolf/status/2108935092467007909

When evaluating a player with a standard deviation of 13 yards—representative of a reasonably competent ball-striker—eliminating water completely requires starting the ball an extreme 47 yards right. While this pushes the expected score down marginally from 3.45 to 3.41, it represents a sub-optimal solution. In fact, analytical modeling reveals that an optimal target line actually accepts a slightly higher probability of water contact to unlock a significantly better expected score of 3.28.

Shot Shape Standard Deviation Required Start Line Expected Score Draw (Standard) 13 yards 25 yards right 3.45 Draw (Adjusted) 13 yards 47 yards right 3.41 Draw (Optimized) 13 yards Intermediate 3.28 Fade (Optimized) 9 yards Tight Dispersion 3.09

Dispersion Control Defeats Shape Bias

The core variable dictating success is not the curvature of the flight path, but the tightness of the dispersion pattern. When Adam Young Golf modeled a player executing a fade with a tighter standard deviation of 9 yards, the scoring metrics shifted dramatically. Despite a higher frequency of double-crosses, the reduced variance in overall dispersion allowed for an optimized start line that produced an expected score of 3.09.

Photo: x.com

The data confirms that the tightest dispersion pattern, when aimed correctly, consistently generates the lowest score. If a player possesses equal dispersion control with both a fade and a draw, the chosen shape becomes irrelevant to the mathematical outcome.

Pathways to Lower Scores

Improving performance on the course requires objective assessment rather than adherence to traditional shot-shape preferences. Players must focus strictly on three core pillars: strike quality, face-and-path control, and target selection.